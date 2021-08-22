Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Cwmllynfell RFC 'shocked' at tragic death of flanker during game

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Welsh club Cwmllynfell RFC are in mourning following the death of one of its players during a game this weekend in the Welsh Valleys.

Flanker Alex Evans was treated on the field by first responders and latterly the ambulance service following an incident during a match against Crynant RFC but sadly passed away.

Evans – affectionately known as ‘Jew’ – was a much-loved member of the team and his death has shocked the club and the local community.  The club wrote on Twitter: “There are words and there are no words to describe today… We have lost a brother on the field and it is hurting so much.

“RIP Alex.. the whole club and community are shocked and saddened… Fly high brother… fly high”

Club captain Chris Balfe described Evans as ‘one in a million’, writing on the club’s Facebook page: “We went out today as a team of mates and we came off the field losing a brother.

“We lost one of the boys who epitomised what Cwm was about. A fiercely loyal person who’d give it all on the field and in life. To me, Alex sums up what playing rugby is about a man who played for the badge and his mates week in week out.

“I know rugby is irrelevant in moments like this but I also know Jew loved his club and I want him and his family to know his club loved him.”

The club’s timeline was flooded with condolences following the tragedy from the wider rugby family.

World Rugby wrote: “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates of Alex and to everyone associated with Cwmllynfell RFC.”

The Welsh Rugby Union wrote: “Our deepest condolences to Alex’s family, friends, teammates and all at the club.”

The Scarlets, Ospreys and many of all Cwmllynfell local rivals posted similar messages expressing their sorrow at the news.

