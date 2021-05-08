The Crusaders have survived two yellow cards, one of which was controversially not ruled a red card, to defeat the Chiefs 24-13 in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final to clinch their fifth straight title.

In an enthralling encounter at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, the ill-disciplined Crusaders were at one point forced to play with 13-men after hooker Codie Taylor and wing Sevu Reece were sent to the sin bin just a few minutes apart from each other.

Reece’s yellow card was particularly controversial as he made direct impact with Chiefs fullback Chase Tiatia’s head with his shoulder, an infringement that meets the red card threshold.

However, the match officials deemed the All Blacks star’s impact to be minimal given he was flat-footed at the time of the collision, giving the Crusaders a reprieve.

The Chiefs weren’t helped by the unusually wayward goal-kicking of star playmaker Damian McKenzie, who scored all of his side’s points but missed three penalty attempts most would have normally expected him to slot.

Nevertheless, the class and experience of the Crusaders shone through as the game entered its final stages, allowing them to fully take advantage of the first half tries scored by Reece and Will Jordan.

Crusaders 24 (Tries to Sevu Reece and Will Jordan; conversion, 3 penalties and drop goal to Richie Mo’unga; yellow cards to Codie Taylor and Reece)

Chiefs 13 (Try to Damian McKenzie; conversion and 2 penalties to McKenzie)

