Connacht confirm two signings from Leinster, including Ben Murphy

Connacht have bolstered their squad for the 2024/25 season with two signings from Irish rivals Leinster. Scrum-half Ben Murphy – the son of interim Ulster head coach Richie – and dual-position prop Temi Lasisi have decided their careers are best served away from Dublin.

However, as frustratingly per usual with contract announcements in Ireland, no length of deal has been disclosed for either player.

A statement read: “Connacht are delighted to announce the signings of Ben Murphy and Temi Lasisi from Leinster ahead of the 2024/25 season.

“Scrum-half Murphy has amassed experience at both Leinster and Munster, as well as the Ireland U20 setup.

“He has made 14 appearances for Leinster, including eight this season and three in the Investec Champions Cup. He also had a period at Munster earlier in his career as injury cover.

“In 2020 he played in all three of Ireland’s fixtures in the U20 Six Nations before the competition was postponed and eventually cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Prop Lasisi joins from the Leinster academy where he made two appearances with the senior Leinster team. A former Ireland U20 international, Lasisi made three appearances in the 2021 U20 Six Nations.

“The Enniscorthy native can play at either loosehead or tighthead prop, making him a valuable addition to Pete Wilkins’ squad next season.”

Coach Wilkins said: “In Ben and Temi we have signed two highly promising players in key positions. Ben has already gathered important minutes for Leinster at URC and Champions Cup level, and he will provide both competition and depth in our scrum-half position.

“We are delighted to welcome Ben to the club and I know his new teammates and our supporters will enjoy getting to know him next season.

“Temi arrives with enormous potential having come through the Leinster and Irish rugby pathways as a destructive loosehead, but now with the ability to also play tighthead.

“His versatility will perfectly complement the six other props we have contracted for next season, and I am really excited by the opportunity to work with him and support his development over the coming seasons.”