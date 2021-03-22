6:18am, 22 March 2021

Stade Francais have confirmed that Gael Fickou will leave the club at the end of the season. The France international has spent three seasons at Stade Francais, joining from Toulouse in 2018.

Fickou has been heavily linked with a move away from Stade in recent months and the club have now confirmed he will join Parisian rivals Racing 92 on July 1, where he will link up with fellow France centre Virimi Vakatawa.

The 26-year-old has been capped 61 times by France since making his debut in 2013, and has featured three times in this year’s Six Nations.

“After several weeks of discussions, Stade Français Paris and Racing 92 have reached an agreement allowing the release of Gael Fickou,” a club statement read.

“The Stade Français Paris would like to warmly thank Gaël for these years spent under the pink colours.

“Targeted and ambitious recruitment is underway for next season: formalisations will take place quickly.”

? Communiqué officiel Après plusieurs semaines de discussions, le Stade Français Paris et le Racing 92 sont convenus d’un accord permettant la libération de Gaël Fickou. […] ?#SFParis — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) March 21, 2021

Fickou had two years left to run on his contract at Stade, and has reportedly signed a four-year deal with Racing.

His signing will increase speculation on the futures of a number of Racing stars as the club looks to free up space on their wage bill.

Last week, Bordeaux-Bègles confirmed the signing of François Trinh-Duc, while Donnacha Ryan, Teddy Thomas and Simon Zebo have all been linked with moves away, with all three out of contract at the end of the season.

