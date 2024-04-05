Chiefs beware: Moana Pasifika rookie turning heads and ankles

Prepare to hear the name Kyren Taumoefolau a whole lot more as the 20-year-old takes Super Rugby Pacific in his rapid stride.

The former Tonga SVNS flyer has been climbing swiftly through the rugby ranks and his form in his few Moana Pasifika outings to date has earned him another start in round seven, this time at fullback against the Chiefs.

The Hamilton club will be alert to the threat lurking in the Moana backfield thanks to highlight plays like his try against the Western Force making the rounds online.

Collecting the ball on the halfway line via a crisp Christian Leali’ifano offload, the youngster galloped downfield, comfortably evading the last line of defence while not a single player behind him posed any threat of a chase down.

“I definitely get my speed from my dad,” Taumoefolau laughed, speaking to The Crowd Goes Wild. “People say I got it from my mum.

‘That was just a set play, luckily enough Christian gave me a nice ball and put me in space.”

Beautiful to watch 😍 Kyren Taumoefolau runs in a perfect set move for @MoanaPasifika_.#SuperRugbyPacific #FORvMOA pic.twitter.com/vHaJDE8UY8 — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 15, 2024

Lining up against a hungry Chiefs outfit reeling after a shock loss to the previously winless Crusaders, Taumoefolau will be put to the test, tasked with disarming plenty of attacking threats.

“Hopefully my family can come up from down south. Really looking forward to this one, especially getting a start against the Chiefs.

“I’m looking forward to playing against a good side with the likes of Damian McKenzie and Shaun Stevenson.”

He’s no stranger to international stars though, having donned both the Tonga Sevens jersey and got himself on the scoresheet at the Rugby World Cup last year in France.

“Was pretty buzzy getting the phone call to go to the Rugby World Cup, especially at a young age but I was just truly grateful that they had faith and believed in me so I just took the opportunity with two hands which was awesome.

“It was everything and more, I was truly grateful to be there, I was pretty taken away while I was there.

“I was on the sevens circuit for a little bit, played for the Tonga sevens. After that, I went to the Moana Pasifika Under-20 and played in the U20 Super Rugby comp here in Taupo, then just got a phone call and they wanted to bring me in. It was kind of like a train and trial then I was lucky enough to get selected.”

Now in Tana Umaga’s environment, Taumoefolau is surrounded by Pasifika legends and not just learning from them, but going toe to toe with them too.

He says the team represents its people and islands proudly.

“Even here there’s no egos, everyone just comes together as one. Everyone plays for Samoa or Tonga but we’re all Moana so we all come together which is awesome.”