Charlie Cale returns for Brumbies' quarter-final against Highlanders
The Brumbies are primed for playoff action with a hungry squad ready to defend home soil against the Highlanders in Saturday’s final quarter-final.
Coach Stephen Larkham has named a familiarly formidable matchday 23 for the occasion, backing his tried and tested talent with the added boosts of Charlie Cale and Jahrome Brown who return after respective sideline spells.
Harry Vella will make a start in the No. 1 jersey in the place of a run of injured Brumbies props, joining Billy Pollard and Allan Alaalatoa.
Darcy Swain and the versatile Tom Hooper make up the second row, while Cale and Brown combine with Rob Valetini in the back row.
Ryan Lonergan and Noah Lolesio resume their halves partnership and will feed the well-rounded and destructive midfield partnership of Tamati Tua and Len Ikitau.
The electric back three of Corey Toole, Andy Muirhead and Tom Wright round out the starting XV.
Brumbies team to face the Highlanders
- Harry Vella
- Billy Pollard
- Allan Alaalatoa (C)
- Darcy Swain
- Tom Hooper
- Rob Valetini
- Jahrome Brown
- Charlie Cale
- Ryan Lonergan
- Noah Lolesio
- Corey Toole
- Tamati Tua
- Len Ikitau
- Andy Muirhead
- Tom Wright
Finishers
16. Liam Bowron
17. Rhys van Nek
18. Sosefo Kautai
19. Nick Frost
20. Luke Reimer
21. Harrison Goddard
22. Jack Debreczeni
23. Ollie Sapsford
