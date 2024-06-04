The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

The first All Blacks squad of the year is just three weeks away from being named and some names have surpassed potential bolter status to be considered contenders for starting jerseys.

That’s the case for form Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor, who has the added benefit of a pre-existing relationship with incumbent All Blacks second five-eighth Jordie Barrett.

The two have been key components in the Hurricanes’ best season since 2015, and their success has begged the question of just how safe Rieko Ioane’s jersey is.

How would Super Rugby teams fare in the Champions Cup? | Aotearoa Rugby Pod The lads have plenty of big club games to react to this week after finals in Europe and Japan as well as some huge results in Super Rugby Pacific. We start by dissecting the games in Christchurch and Hamilton before casting an eye over the Champions Cup final.

The Barrett-Ioane combination found its rhythm in 2023 en route to the Rugby World Cup final, and the pair were expected to be the face of the All Blacks midfield for years to come.

However, Proctor has long been touted for international honours, and his tenacity and instinct on both sides of the ball playing outside Barrett in the yellow jersey may just be reminding fans of how a midfield combination of yesteryear from the capital benefitted from playing both club and country side by side.

Proctor’s case was debated on this week’s episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod.

“Rieko is world-class, proven at the international level,” former All Black James Parsons said. “I think that combination (of Barrett and Proctor) will get a go and when Billy makes his debut, he will have Jordie inside him, just to set him up for success.

“The big thing for Rieko, he’s had a challenging year, probably the first time in his career that he’s suffered a lot of injuries; obviously had a couple of head knocks, got an injury at the moment as well. So, I think his focus will be just getting his body right and hopefully playing a part for the Blues towards the latter end if they get that far.

“Billy’s different. His ability to run lines and create and obviously get himself in some holes but attract that attention of defenders that will free up space for a (Salesi) Rayasi or a Ruben Love who’s on that sweeping play, will pay dividends at that Test match level because it’s something different.

“But, those Test matches are going to be won by such fine margins, and it’s those little efforts that he can deliver that will set up opportunities for them to win Test matches.”

In 2023, five midfielders were selected in the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship squad; Barrett, Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Braydon Ennor and Dallas McLeod.

Lienert-Brown’s form has done anything but diminish in 2024, projecting another selection for the 29-year-old.

“Rieko and Anton have been in that All Blacks environment for long periods of time, so they’ve got runs on the board and Razor will know that and the coaching staff will see the proven players that they are,” Parsons’ co-panellist Bryn Hall added.

“But, at the same, the thing that I love about Billy is his consistency. His bad games are an eight (out of 10) and his good games are a 10. That kind of consistency should be pretty well rewarded and he’s been doing it for a very long time.

“When the Hurricanes don’t win, it’s usually when Billy Proctor isn’t playing. The couple of games he hasn’t played this year, they haven’t won.

“For me, it’s all the little areas with him; It’s a great line of a lineout strike, it’s a defensive read, it’s being able to work hard off the ball and communicate and make good decisions.

“He does that time and time again, not just for the Hurricanes but he’s done it at an international level with the New Zealand Maori, and I know it’s obviously a bit of a step up but he has proven that at the international level against some international teams. I would not be surprised if he’s named (in the All Blacks).

“If they take four midfielders, who’s going to miss out?”

It remains to be seen how poor results have impacted the Crusaders contingent – which also includes David Havili and Levi Aumua – in their case for selection.

Parsons chimed in one more time to add one last endorsement for Proctor.

“Let’s not forget that Billy has absolutely carved up for the All Blacks XV as well, so he’s ready.

“You just can’t ignore, as Bryn said, the last four or five years he has been world-class.”