Carl Fearns secures third-tier deal in France to prolong his career

One-time England prospect Carl Fearns has secured a deal to prolong his career back in France following his end-of-season release by Newcastle. The uncapped 34-year-old back row, who toured South Africa under Stuart Lancaster in 2012, initially moved across the Channel in 2015 where he helped to establish Lyon as a Top 14 club before heading back to England in 2021 following a season at second-tier Rouen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is now exploring life in the French third tier following an agreement on a one-year deal to join Carcassonne. They were relegated at the end of last season following their 15th-place finish in the 16-team Pro D2 and Fearns is the 22nd arrival at a club that reportedly had 36 off-season departures.

Carcassonne open their new Nationale campaign on August 26 away to Bressane and Fears has joined with immediate effect following a summer where his ticking-over activities included training recently with Consett, the centenary-celebrating Regional 2 North club in the English grassroots.

England World Cup kit England World Cup kit

Fearns tweeted on July 11: “Went for a run (jog) about with the Consett RFC lads tonight. Great group of lads. Good luck for the season.”

Six days later, he was retweeting the announcement by Carcassonne that he had signed with them for the 2023/24 season in France. A club statement on Monday read: “Very experienced Carl Fearns, a back row of 34 years, arrives straight from Newcastle and commits one year to Carcassonne.

? TRANSFERT ? Carl Fearns, troisième ligne de 34 ans, arrive tout droit de Newcastle et s’engage pour 1 an à Carcassonne. Welcome Carl ! ??? ? d’infos : https://t.co/acWraVIG7b#DéfendreNotreCité ?? pic.twitter.com/TRC07FU7l6 — US Carcassonne? (@us_carcassonne) July 17, 2023

“Born in Liverpool, Carl arrived in France in 2015 where he joined LOU rugby until 2020 and then Rouen Normandie Rugby during the 2020/2021 season. A Newcastle Falcons player since 2021, with whom he played 29 games, Carl will bring all his power and experience to the Yellow & Black group. Welcome Carl!”

Fearns originally made his Premiership breakthrough at Sale in 2008, moving on to Bath in 2011 where his final appearance for them came off the bench in their 2015 Premiership final loss to Saracens at Twickenham.