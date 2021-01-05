1:43pm, 05 January 2021

Siya Kolisi, the 2019 South Africa World Cup-winning captain, has been linked with a possible switch to Wasps for the 2021/21 season but The Rugby Pod – consisting of Wasps fan Andy Goode and Coventry native Jim Hamilton – just can’t see it happening.

Kolisi for Wasps isn’t a new story. It was said in South Africa in 2018 that the back row did consider a switch to England that year before eventually being convinced his best preparation ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan was to remain with the Stormers.

Three years later, though, murmurs that Kolisi could finally be on the move away from Cape Town have resurfaced, with Wasps again in the conversation. Times have changed since 2018, however.

The English club are not as flash with the cash as they once were, Dai Young is no longer their director of rugby, while a conveyor belt of UK talent is now at their disposal, no one more potent than recent new England cap Jack Willis.

Kolisi turns 30 next June prior to the scheduled British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa and The Rugby Pod duo reckon France will be the destination if the Springboks skipper is convinced his future is best served in Europe.

Former Scotland international Hamilton got the topic rolling on this week’s episode of The Rugby Pod, mentioning the Kolisi-for-Wasps rumour to co-host Goode, the ex-England out-half who played for the club for two seasons until 2015. Here is how the discussion unfolded:

JH: Can you imagine Siya Kolisi living in Cov? If he goes I’m moving back.

AG: They’re buying him Warwick Castle, I think.

JH: Will he go? C’mon, give us something. If you were putting your Range Rover on it, will he come to Wasps?

AG: If I was to put my Range Rover on it he would not be going to Wasps. Honestly, I’ve not heard it. I’m not privy to any information on Siya Kolisi joining Wasps. Personally, can I see it? No, I can’t see it happening.

AG: I’d love him to be at Wasps, he’s unbelievable. But do we need to spend a boatload of money which Siya Kolisi, a quality player, would cost? I don’t think Wasps need to sign someone like that.

AG: You have got Thomas Young, the Willis boys, Alfie Barbeary, when he is fit again, playing in the back row. You just don’t need him [Kolisi]. It’s a luxury. If Kolisi leaves South Africa I guarantee he is going to France somewhere because that is where the dough still is.

JH: Or I’d love to see him at Saracens.

AG: C’mon mate, you [Saracens] can’t buy him.

JH: He can be a marquee player.

AG: True.

One rumoured transfer that Goode did concede will happen is the departure of Will Rowlands from Wasps to one of the four Guinness PRO14 Welsh regions as he wants to continue playing Test rugby for Wales.

AG: The Will Rowlands one, it’s a shame that he has got to leave Wasps because he came through from Cambridge University under (Joe) Launchbury and other players. He is now a fully-fledged international for Wales and he is a damn good player and growing year on year.

JH: Why would he go to Dragons?

AG: The most money probably, let’s be truthful about it. He has got to go back to Wales to continue being an international rugby player for Wales. He cannot resign for Wasps as it stands with the 60-cap rule when you come out of contract in a foreign country.

AG: If you choose not to sign for a region and you haven’t got 60 caps you can’t play for their national team, so he has to go back to Wales. He has probably got ten caps now maybe (five), he has to go back to Wales if he wants to play international rugby – which he does – and on the table, there are the four regions. From what I hear Dragons are offering a decent chunk of cash for him.

