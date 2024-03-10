Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Six Nations

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

By Ian Cameron
Cameron Woki of France in action during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between France and Ireland at Orange Velodrome on February 2, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)

An apparent decision by France second row Cameron Woki to opt out of traveling to Cardiff with the national team as the 24th man – choosing instead to return to his club Racing 92 – has cast fresh doubt on the tenure of head coach Fabien Galthie.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision comes after Woki was excluded from the 23-man matchday squad following a series of performances that failed to meet expectations. Despite coming off the bench against Ireland and starting in France’s last two Tests, Woki has struggled to make a significant impact.

Galthie then announced a new second-row pairing of Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament to start, with Romain Taofifenua named on the bench, with Woki set to travel as the 24th man.

Video Spacer

The Boks Office team unpacks the Sharks shambolic URC season

Video Spacer

The Boks Office team unpacks the Sharks shambolic URC season

The revelation of Woki’s refusal to serve as a backup was brought to light by Bernard Jackman during RTE’s coverage of the Wales-France match, highlighting a potential rift within Galthie’s squad. The former Dragons head coach has good contacts in France from his time in charge of Grenoble.

This apparent act of defiance by Woki points to deeper issues of unrest and dissatisfaction within the French setup, which has been underwhelming in their Six Nations campaign thus far.

While their win over Wales this afternoon will help, the incident will place Fabien Galthie under more pressure, with the French press and rugby public setting high expectations for the team.

Galthie – who has been hailed for revitalizing French rugby and leading them to notable successes in recent years – now faces scrutiny over his squad management and tactical decisions in the absence of superstar halfback Antoine Dupont, who is away playing sevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Many people are saying the same thing after heavy underdogs England clinched a nail-biting victory over Ireland with a 23-22 scoreline at Twickenham.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

5

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

6

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

7

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

8

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 13 minutes ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

woah now Cameron Woki walkout

55 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 23 minutes ago
England squad update: One change as Cunningham-South is ruled out

Borthwick doesn’t like Tom Pearson does he, he was flying for Saints before the 6n

1 Go to comments
N
Neale 48 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Question is, will England maintain that intensity and attacking intent in Paris next week or withdraw into their shells?

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 50 minutes ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

First of all congrats to England well deserved win. To be clear to trolls: Ireland didn’t choke, throw it away or lose the game in the sense that they should have won. England went and won the game and Ireland forced them to fight to the win to the last second of the game. I think the respect shown between players and fans after was a commendation for European rugby. “Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.” Two tries from kick returns bore this out. I think they banked on disrupting Ireland's line out and pressuring Lowes clearances. The first try they pressured Lowes kick and made sure they loaded the left side on their retreat. Furbank gathered the kick on the right and sprinted cross field to where the numbers were. England scored with an overlap after one more phase. The other try was off an Irish lineout. To win they still needed to mess up Irelands ruck. They got plenty of bodies in there in accidentally on purpose awkward positions (for Ireland). Nothing illegal just good play. The last requirement was to take their chance to win if and when it came. Which they did. I think Borthwick used the first three games as more general training while working out coordinating it all and specific training for Ireland in the two weeks before that match. They wont have as much homework done for France but that match will be savage. Bear rugby tournament in the world.

2 Go to comments
N
Neale 1 hours ago
Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

Aww, diddums. Doubt your teammates will welcome you back now! No place for prima donnas in rugby.

1 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

My suggestion to the Irish Media is maybe get past a quarter final before you start signing from the hilltops. In 50 years from now, nobody will remember and care that you were consistently the best team in the world for a 10 year period. In 50 years from now the only thing people will remember is that the Springboks won 2 World Cups in that same 10 year period. This Ireland team is unbelievably good and definitely better on the eye than everyone else. A world class team without a doubt. But here’s the catch, you have to earn your right to be arrogant. You have to earn the right to talk trash. And simply put, Ireland haven’t earned that right yet.

7 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

“Inverted Commas” Giant Lazers!!!

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Hot and cold Scotland can absolutely beat Ireland on the day. They just need to watch how NZ and England did it. And England can without a doubt win the 6N. They have the grit and now the belief they can win. Then let’s hear how great Ireland are.

7 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

Beware the Favorites tag.

1 Go to comments
P
Peter 3 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Brilliant game Ireland made terrible mistakes

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.

7 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.

12 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.

12 Go to comments
J
Jimboloid 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”

22 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

1st 6 Nation game that didn’t suck (looking at you Italy) - congrats to the English - the Southern Hemisphere wants you back for the competition…

8 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Ireland players told to 'congratulate England' and move on

Understand Irish disappointment, but some of the criticism today is pretty harsh. Lost by a single point to a fired-up England at Twickenham. They’re still on for the championship next weekend and none of the Irish team had a shocker.

1 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Difficult time to play England in all honesty. If they’d met in R2 the result would have probably been very different. England were due a good game and looks like the defeat to Scotland provided the bounce they needed. Game was ultimately only decided by a point, so Ireland shouldn’t feel too aggrieved.

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Shane Horgan needs a spoon for his big plate of humble pie

7 Go to comments
G
Gareth 6 hours ago
Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

They also need to look at the scrum it's becoming a pointless part of the game. Scrum halfs practically putting it in the no8 feet . They just aswell just give a free kick hooker's used to be able to try and nick the odd one against the head so it was worth having a scrum just pointless now front row be obsolete soon. And I don't know if they have a front row specialist up with the tmo but they should because these refs have no clue what's going on there. Just a quick question on the radio and get the correct decision because their guessing at and get a lot wrong.

4 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Super Rugby takes: Reds are Australia’s best team, Fraser McReight stars

Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance
Search