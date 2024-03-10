Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest
An apparent decision by France second row Cameron Woki to opt out of traveling to Cardiff with the national team as the 24th man – choosing instead to return to his club Racing 92 – has cast fresh doubt on the tenure of head coach Fabien Galthie.
This decision comes after Woki was excluded from the 23-man matchday squad following a series of performances that failed to meet expectations. Despite coming off the bench against Ireland and starting in France’s last two Tests, Woki has struggled to make a significant impact.
Galthie then announced a new second-row pairing of Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament to start, with Romain Taofifenua named on the bench, with Woki set to travel as the 24th man.
The revelation of Woki’s refusal to serve as a backup was brought to light by Bernard Jackman during RTE’s coverage of the Wales-France match, highlighting a potential rift within Galthie’s squad. The former Dragons head coach has good contacts in France from his time in charge of Grenoble.
This apparent act of defiance by Woki points to deeper issues of unrest and dissatisfaction within the French setup, which has been underwhelming in their Six Nations campaign thus far.
While their win over Wales this afternoon will help, the incident will place Fabien Galthie under more pressure, with the French press and rugby public setting high expectations for the team.
Galthie – who has been hailed for revitalizing French rugby and leading them to notable successes in recent years – now faces scrutiny over his squad management and tactical decisions in the absence of superstar halfback Antoine Dupont, who is away playing sevens.
woah now Cameron Woki walkout55 Go to comments
Borthwick doesn’t like Tom Pearson does he, he was flying for Saints before the 6n1 Go to comments
Question is, will England maintain that intensity and attacking intent in Paris next week or withdraw into their shells?7 Go to comments
First of all congrats to England well deserved win. To be clear to trolls: Ireland didn’t choke, throw it away or lose the game in the sense that they should have won. England went and won the game and Ireland forced them to fight to the win to the last second of the game. I think the respect shown between players and fans after was a commendation for European rugby. “Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.” Two tries from kick returns bore this out. I think they banked on disrupting Ireland's line out and pressuring Lowes clearances. The first try they pressured Lowes kick and made sure they loaded the left side on their retreat. Furbank gathered the kick on the right and sprinted cross field to where the numbers were. England scored with an overlap after one more phase. The other try was off an Irish lineout. To win they still needed to mess up Irelands ruck. They got plenty of bodies in there in accidentally on purpose awkward positions (for Ireland). Nothing illegal just good play. The last requirement was to take their chance to win if and when it came. Which they did. I think Borthwick used the first three games as more general training while working out coordinating it all and specific training for Ireland in the two weeks before that match. They wont have as much homework done for France but that match will be savage. Bear rugby tournament in the world.2 Go to comments
Aww, diddums. Doubt your teammates will welcome you back now! No place for prima donnas in rugby.1 Go to comments
My suggestion to the Irish Media is maybe get past a quarter final before you start signing from the hilltops. In 50 years from now, nobody will remember and care that you were consistently the best team in the world for a 10 year period. In 50 years from now the only thing people will remember is that the Springboks won 2 World Cups in that same 10 year period. This Ireland team is unbelievably good and definitely better on the eye than everyone else. A world class team without a doubt. But here’s the catch, you have to earn your right to be arrogant. You have to earn the right to talk trash. And simply put, Ireland haven’t earned that right yet.7 Go to comments
“Inverted Commas” Giant Lazers!!!2 Go to comments
Hot and cold Scotland can absolutely beat Ireland on the day. They just need to watch how NZ and England did it. And England can without a doubt win the 6N. They have the grit and now the belief they can win. Then let’s hear how great Ireland are.7 Go to comments
Beware the Favorites tag.1 Go to comments
Brilliant game Ireland made terrible mistakes12 Go to comments
Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.7 Go to comments
Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.12 Go to comments
Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.12 Go to comments
As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”22 Go to comments
1st 6 Nation game that didn’t suck (looking at you Italy) - congrats to the English - the Southern Hemisphere wants you back for the competition…8 Go to comments
Understand Irish disappointment, but some of the criticism today is pretty harsh. Lost by a single point to a fired-up England at Twickenham. They’re still on for the championship next weekend and none of the Irish team had a shocker.1 Go to comments
Difficult time to play England in all honesty. If they’d met in R2 the result would have probably been very different. England were due a good game and looks like the defeat to Scotland provided the bounce they needed. Game was ultimately only decided by a point, so Ireland shouldn’t feel too aggrieved.7 Go to comments
Shane Horgan needs a spoon for his big plate of humble pie7 Go to comments
They also need to look at the scrum it's becoming a pointless part of the game. Scrum halfs practically putting it in the no8 feet . They just aswell just give a free kick hooker's used to be able to try and nick the odd one against the head so it was worth having a scrum just pointless now front row be obsolete soon. And I don't know if they have a front row specialist up with the tmo but they should because these refs have no clue what's going on there. Just a quick question on the radio and get the correct decision because their guessing at and get a lot wrong.4 Go to comments
Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.5 Go to comments