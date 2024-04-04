Burke eyeing Test honours with eligibility for 2 Six Nations sides

CEO of the Crusaders Colin Mansbridge has insisted the lure of an international career with England or Scotland rather than a large salary is the main reason Fergus Burke has opted to leave New Zealand and take on the daunting role of replacing Owen Farrell, who is quitting Saracens to join Racing 92 next season.

Mansbridge, speaking on The Platform in New Zealand, said the fact Burke qualifies for England through his mother and Scotland thanks to his grandparents played a crucial role in his decision-making. Gregor Townsend already has Burke on his radar having unsuccessfully tried to place the outside half with Glasgow Warriors.

Mansbridge explained: “Fergus is eligible for three nations, ourselves, England and Scotland and we are disappointed to see him go. He is a good man and has worked really hard on himself in the (Crusaders) environment. We understand completely that when you are eligible for three countries it makes your decision-making more complex.

“I think the short answer is that it is probably not just about the money. They (Saracens) have been fairly clear talking to him about what his aspirations could be and so it is not just about money. There is also experience and we have seen it with other athletes who have made calls to grow themselves with other experiences.”

Burke, who was born in Gisborne, is recovering from an Achilles injury and will link up with the Saracens squad this summer having made 33 appearances for the Christchurch-based outfit since making his debut in 2020 and has represented New Zealand U20s in the World Championship in Argentina.

Saracens veteran wing Sean Maitland moved from New Zealand and launched a successful Test career that won him 53 Scotland caps while flanker Andy Christie, who has just sustained a broken arm, is a current member of Townsend’s Scotland squad.

Burke faces stiff competition if he opts for England with Harlequins Marcus Smith and Northampton Saints’ Fin Smith battling with George Ford for the No10 jersey.