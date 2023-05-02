Select Edition

InternationalBrumbiesForce

Brumbies star set to be lured to the Force

By AAP
Nic White and Tom Wright. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Western Force are hopeful of luring Wallabies halfback Nic White for next season, and former whizkid James O’Connor could join him in the west.

The Force are deep into negotiations with star Brumbies veteran White, and it’s expected a deal will be agreed upon soon.

With Gareth Simpson to head back to England at the end of this season and former captain Ian Prior in the twilight of his career, White would add vital class and experience to the Force’s halfback stocks, which also boast the speedy Issak Fines-Leleiwasa.





“Discussions with Nic White are still progressing,” the Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Nothing is confirmed as the focus remains on this Saturday’s match and the current playing group for the remaining five games of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

“White is a player the Western Force would be interested in bolstering international experience and on-field leadership within the Western Force squad.”

In another signing surprise, O’Connor is a chance to return to the Force – 11 years after he last played for the franchise.

O’Connor was a fresh-faced teenager when he first appeared for them in 2008, and he became the second-youngest debutant in Wallabies’ history at 18 years and 126 days when he made his Test debut later that year.

The classy utility left the Force in 2012 to join the Melbourne Rebels, and he spent stints in England and France amidst off-field troubles before signing for the Queensland Reds for a second time in 2019.

O’Connor’s current contract with the Reds runs out at the end of this season, and the Force are in talks with the 32-year-old.

Search