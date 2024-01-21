Brodie Retallick reveals what he told Peter O’Mahony after World Cup thriller
Former All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick has revealed what was said between him and Irish flanker Peter O’Mahony after last year’s thrilling World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France.
While New Zealand led their favoured opponents by 28-24 in October, Ireland had all the possession as the clock ticked beyond the 80-minute mark and into ‘final play’ territory.
Playmaker and captain Johnny Sexton steered the Irish around the park as they fought desperately for the go-ahead points, but time wasn’t on their side.
Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock secured a match-winning penalty at the breakdown which saw the New Zealanders march on and Ireland’s quarter-final curse continue.
With a full house watching on – including what felt like half of Dublin – emotions were riding high for both teams, and that carried on beyond the full-time whistle.
All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane apparently shared some words with Sexton, while lock Brodie Retallick reportedly told Peter O’Mahony: “Oi Peter, four more years you ****wit.”
Ireland had beaten the All Blacks in a series on New Zealand for the first time the year before, and the rivalry and passion that stemmed from those Tests lived on at the Parisian venue.
“I said what was reported,” Retallick said on the What a Lad podcast.
“When they beat us in Wellington in that series, he was just into us on the field, spraying us left, right, and centre.
“I enjoy it – when you’re having your day, you let them know it, but I’m definitely going to give it back when we’re having our day, and what better moment than that one right there, that’s for sure.”
The All Blacks were not expected to win that Test. For the first time in World Cup history, New Zealand were widely considered the underdogs ahead of that quarter-final.
But after shocking the rugby world with a win over Andy Farrell’s men, New Zealand dominated Argentina a week later in the semis – setting up a blockbuster in the World Cup final.
Defending champions South Africa waited for them in the final, and after a red card to All Blacks captain Sam Cane during the first half, the Springboks held on for a one-point win.
“When we played South Africa at Twickenham 10 weeks before that game, we had a similar scenario so we’d actually put in heaps of time (into training that),” Retallick explained.
“We went to Germany after that game and probably for a day and a half we’re just recreating a scenario – red cards, yellow cards, different players out, what we would do.
“So when it happened it wasn’t a shock because we were prepared for it.
“But I guess at the end of the day, (when) two of the best teams are going at it, there’s not much room, there’s not much opportunity and we just didn’t quite get the opportunities to get across the line and they were able to squeeze it.”
Comments on RugbyPass
For the life of me , can’t recall Martin playing for the Wallaby’s, so he must have been ?. Do recall though, 2010 when Arron Cruden played his first test for the AB’s at Suncorp. He had an absolute shocker. Martins comment was, that he would never play for the AB’s again. Well Martin, he played around 50 odd tests. That’s why your not a Wallaby coach or selector. Like NZ coaches, a number of good Aussie coaches have gone to greener pastures10 Go to comments
he can play at flanker and lock as well1 Go to comments
What a pathetic chauvinistic diatribe. What international coaching credentials does Larkham have? The history books of all sports are littered with former excellent players who turned out to be appalling coaches. I’m not saying, that Larkham would have been a guaranteed international failure, but there’s absolutely nothing to suggest he’d be a success, either. RA can’t afford to flip the coin anymore. For once RA unplugged their heads from their butts and actually did something that makes sense and minimizes risks. I was so sure they’d give in to the flag waving and go with Larkham. They pleasantly surprised me. There might be some adults in that room, after all.10 Go to comments
Russell is a fly-half, not a stand-off. He competes in rugby union, not league.1 Go to comments
Heavens only know what’s going on in Gregor’s head. Two years ago, Finn Russell was in the doghouse, and now he’s the co-captain.1 Go to comments
This entire NFL gate can’t be over soon enough. Good riddance, LRZ, make it count. I wish him success, but he’s put himself out of the scope of rugby interest. So let’s turn the page and focus on rugby players and rugby matches.2 Go to comments
Another sad loss but we have 3 other top class EQ’d tight heads.1 Go to comments
Ben…..jy is ‘n doos…..regte Kiwi….suur vir alles as die AB's verloor…..poepol….74 Go to comments
What a typically biase view of the match. Maybe instead of expecting a win, you could have looked closely at the opposing team your review would have been realistic and better written. Your analysis of the scores difference was factually incorrect too. Your review may sell in Eire but if you want to write for a bigger mainstream paper then you should work on your skills. Poor review of a great match.10 Go to comments
“What should have been a routine win”.. haha. Them grapes taste sour don’t they boy.10 Go to comments
Interesting that no mention made of penalty by Crowley being well outdide shot clock yet still awarded 3pts!10 Go to comments
Err, just when did Northampton look beaten?10 Go to comments
They should stop clinging to something that will never happen, that ship sailed long ago, the focus now should be on making the four regions competitive not just a training game for all the other teams, the fitness and speed( physical and mental ) always seem to drop off when players return from Wales camps back to their regions, there seems to be an easing off in the regions as we always seem to be one or two paces slower in mind and body than all the other teams. It’s not good enough.1 Go to comments
The Ref can’t win! If he gave a yellow there’d be people up in arms about it, so he gave a red which under today’s rules was the right thing to do, the scrutiny today means all those things Jim Hamilton and Co. used to get away with back in the day, are that, times past. Every player now has to be more aware and accept responsibility for their actions, which is what we all have to do during our term of employment, no matter what we do.1 Go to comments
Very encouraging. We might be at the starting point to build a National Rugby team that is moving in the right direction.2 Go to comments
Can you please check the latest i think you are missing at least 22 Go to comments
That’s being a bit ungenerous to Quins. They had to absorb a lot of pressure, but you expect that in the Champions Cup. Quins also had a clear edge in the scrum (and Will Collier will have been very satisfied at how he scrummaged against Kitshoff) and a smaller one at the breakdown. And while five of the tries came from first phase ball and very long range, they all looked to me to have started from the team having a good understanding of how Ulster play and where their defensive weaknesses were. Quins went for so many interceptions over the course of the game that they were clearly prepared to target Ulster’s quick passing, offloading game. The reward was Will Evans’ try; the price was the early yellow. Both of David’s tries and Lynagh’s first came from a recognition that Ulster are slow to get their defensive alignment after kicking for territory - the Quins players knew it was on before starting the moves and that their acceleration and agility would give them a chance to exploit gaps. Lynagh needed a bit of luck with the bounce for both tries, and Esterhuizen’s kick was a great reaction to a loose ball, but Quins knew they could create chances. From an Ulster perspective, the combination of hard runners and offloading was effective at creating gaps in the Quins line, but they lacked some composure and often ran out of support on the break. The pack had parity in the lineout but struggled in the scrum and their maul was ineffective. I was impressed by Timoney’s carrying - very quick for a No 8 - and by Lowry and Baloucoune in the backs. Stockdale attracted a lot of cheers when he touched the ball, but looked a long way off his best and was well marshalled until his consolation try.1 Go to comments
Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?1 Go to comments
The Saints go marching on on on1 Go to comments
A grade South African stock1 Go to comments