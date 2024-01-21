Brodie Retallick reveals what he told Peter O’Mahony after World Cup thriller

Former All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick has revealed what was said between him and Irish flanker Peter O’Mahony after last year’s thrilling World Cup quarter-final at Stade de France.

While New Zealand led their favoured opponents by 28-24 in October, Ireland had all the possession as the clock ticked beyond the 80-minute mark and into ‘final play’ territory.

Playmaker and captain Johnny Sexton steered the Irish around the park as they fought desperately for the go-ahead points, but time wasn’t on their side.

Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock secured a match-winning penalty at the breakdown which saw the New Zealanders march on and Ireland’s quarter-final curse continue.

With a full house watching on – including what felt like half of Dublin – emotions were riding high for both teams, and that carried on beyond the full-time whistle.

All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane apparently shared some words with Sexton, while lock Brodie Retallick reportedly told Peter O’Mahony: “Oi Peter, four more years you ****wit.”

Ireland had beaten the All Blacks in a series on New Zealand for the first time the year before, and the rivalry and passion that stemmed from those Tests lived on at the Parisian venue.

“I said what was reported,” Retallick said on the What a Lad podcast.

“When they beat us in Wellington in that series, he was just into us on the field, spraying us left, right, and centre.

“I enjoy it – when you’re having your day, you let them know it, but I’m definitely going to give it back when we’re having our day, and what better moment than that one right there, that’s for sure.”

The All Blacks were not expected to win that Test. For the first time in World Cup history, New Zealand were widely considered the underdogs ahead of that quarter-final.

But after shocking the rugby world with a win over Andy Farrell’s men, New Zealand dominated Argentina a week later in the semis – setting up a blockbuster in the World Cup final.

Defending champions South Africa waited for them in the final, and after a red card to All Blacks captain Sam Cane during the first half, the Springboks held on for a one-point win.

“When we played South Africa at Twickenham 10 weeks before that game, we had a similar scenario so we’d actually put in heaps of time (into training that),” Retallick explained.

“We went to Germany after that game and probably for a day and a half we’re just recreating a scenario – red cards, yellow cards, different players out, what we would do.

“So when it happened it wasn’t a shock because we were prepared for it.

“But I guess at the end of the day, (when) two of the best teams are going at it, there’s not much room, there’s not much opportunity and we just didn’t quite get the opportunities to get across the line and they were able to squeeze it.”