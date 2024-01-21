Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wows fans by ‘playing rugby’ in NFL playoffs
It seems that former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit could slot into the Buffalo Bills’ backfield with a sense of familiarity after quarterback Josh Allen wowed fans by “playing rugby.”
During the Bills’ divisional round matchup with Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL playoffs, Allen sent social media into a frenzy just 30 seconds into the contest.
With their first offensive drive of the contest, the Bills needed some Josh Allen magic to retain possession as they prepared for a 3rd & 17. ‘Rugby’ was that magic.
Allen, 27, ran the ball upfield before finding running back Ty Johnson with a backwards pass. It may not have been an underhand pass but rugby fans are praising the move.
Josh allen playing rugby. Offensive inovator pic.twitter.com/qnsv9qb2uB
— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 21, 2024
Josh Allen would be an incredible rugby player. pic.twitter.com/mpuhX9m37V
— Poindexter (@Ahclem53) January 22, 2024
Could Josh Allen make the USA Rugby team @PFTCommenter? Maybe get him ready for 2031?
— PWagon (@PWagon60) January 22, 2024
Josh Allen throwing a rugby forward pass haha
— Rich (@BatesInThePlace) January 21, 2024
Josh Allen playing rugby aht here 🤣🤣
— 🦏🤙🏽💪🏽 (@theONEryno) January 21, 2024
Josh Allen is playing rugby out here 😂
— Texas High School Pros (@TxHsPros) January 21, 2024
Josh Allen playing rugby early. Advantage Bills.
— marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) January 21, 2024
🚨 JOSH ALLEN LEARNED RUGBY 🚨
— Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) January 21, 2024
This isn’t the first time that Allen has stunned fans with a rugby-like move against the Chiefs either. Another social media user was blown away by the quarterbacks’ hurdle in 2022.
That one video generated plenty of chatter online, too, with more than 350 reactions, 47 retweets and 19 comments.
Josh Allen has that rugby factor! Love this kid so much! Sick view of the KC hurdle! GO BILLS!!! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/XPIOuTAYSy
— Biondo Art ? (@BiondoArt) October 19, 2022
Looking to avenge last year’s playoff loss to the Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl, Allen has let his actions do the talking as the quarterback led the way for the Bills.
Allen had completed all by five pass attempts during the opening half, which saw the Bills’ main man pass for 111 yards.
But Allen was especially impressive with the run game. Off only eight carries, the quarterback ran for 51 yards and two game-changing touchdowns. The Bills led 17-13 at half-time.
There’s no denying that plays like this make the Bills a perfect candidate to utilise Louis Rees-Zammitt’s skillset within the NFL.
The former Wales wing has been released from his rugby duties to pursue an opportunity with the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP).
“Gloucester Rugby has been a huge part of my life. From the start at Hartpury College and my first professional rugby contract with Gloucester in 2020, to my Wales and Lions caps; the Club has been central to my development as a player, and I’m so grateful for their support,” Rees-Zammitt said.
“I will always be very proud of my time at Kingsholm and want to particularly thank the incredible fans who make the Club so special. Also, to my teammates, to George Skivington and Alex Brown, thank you for giving me such special memories and for supporting this next stage of my career.
“I have had the incredible honour of playing rugby for my country which, as a proud Welshman, I’ve never taken for granted. However, I believe that this is the right time for me to realise another professional goal of playing American football in the US. Those opportunities don’t come around very often.”
