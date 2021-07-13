Close Notice
British & Irish Lions versus South Africa A match preview

By Josh Raisey
PA

    Following the British & Irish Lions’ second win in four days over the Cell C Sharks on Saturday, they now turn their attention to a South Africa A side that are full of World Cup winners for their fifth match of the tour and their fourth on South African soil.

    When, where and how to watch the match
    The match will kick-off at 19:00 (BST) on July 14th at Cape Town Stadium.

    It will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Supersport in South Africa, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky in New Zealand.

    Line-ups
    British & Irish Lions
    15. Anthony Watson
    14. Louis Rees-Zammit
    13. Chris Harris
    12. Bundee Aki
    11. Josh Adams
    10. Dan Biggar
    9. Conor Murray (c)
    1. Wyn Jones
    2. Ken Owens
    3. Kyle Sinckler
    4. Maro Itoje
    5. Iain Henderson
    6. Josh Navidi
    7. Tom Curry
    8. Taulupe Faletau

    Replacements:
    16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
    17. Mako Vunipola
    18. Zander Fagerson
    19. Adam Beard
    20. Tadhg Beirne
    21. Sam Simmonds
    22. Gareth Davies
    23. Elliot Daly

    South Africa A
    15 – Willie le Roux
    14 – Cheslin Kolbe
    13 – Lukhanyo Am (c)
    12 – Damian de Allende
    11 – Sbu Nkosi
    10 – Morné Steyn
    9 – Faf de Klerk
    1 – Steven Kitshoff
    2 – Joseph Dweba
    3 – Trevor Nyakane
    4 – Eben Etzebeth
    5 – Franco Mostert
    6 – Marco van Staden
    7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit
    8 – Jasper Wiese

    Replacements:
    16 – Malcolm Marx
    17 – Coenie Oosthuizen
    18 – Vincent Koch
    19 – Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg
    20 – Rynhardt Elstadt
    21 – Herschel Jantjies
    22 – Jesse Kriel
    23 – Damian Willemse
    24 – Kwagga Smith
    25 – Elton Jantjies

    Conor Murray

    Conor Murray /PA

    Head-to-head
    The Lions have never lost to South Africa A across their five encounters, but the two sides drew the last time they met in 2009.

    1955: Lions 15 – 12 South Africa A (Junior Springboks)
    1962: Lions 16 – 11 South Africa A (Junior Springboks)
    1980: Lions 17 – 6 South Africa A (Junior Springboks)
    1997: Lions 51 – 22 South Africa A (Emerging Springboks)
    2009: Lions 13 – 13 South Africa A (Emerging Springboks)

    Match odds from Bet365
    Bet365 have the Lions as 7/10 favourites to win this match.*

    Prediction
    With the Test series drawing ever closer, Jim Hamilton feels time is running out for players to impress Gatland. He said: “With what has been a disjointed series so far we are all hoping that South Africa A offer a real strong test against the Lions, especially up front as we are less than two weeks from the Test matches themselves.

    “For some players this will be the last opportunity to stake a claim to Warren Gatland and the other coaches for a place in the Test 23.”

     

    *Odds accurate as of 13/07/21. BeGambleAware.org 18+ Gamble Responsibly

    **New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

