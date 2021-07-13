British & Irish Lions versus South Africa A match preview

3:26pm, 13 July 2021

Following the British & Irish Lions’ second win in four days over the Cell C Sharks on Saturday, they now turn their attention to a South Africa A side that are full of World Cup winners for their fifth match of the tour and their fourth on South African soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

When, where and how to watch the match

The match will kick-off at 19:00 (BST) on July 14th at Cape Town Stadium.

It will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, Supersport in South Africa, Stan Sport in Australia and Sky in New Zealand.

Line-ups

British & Irish Lions

15. Anthony Watson

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. Chris Harris

12. Bundee Aki

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Conor Murray (c)

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ken Owens

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Iain Henderson

6. Josh Navidi

7. Tom Curry

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Adam Beard

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Sam Simmonds

22. Gareth Davies

23. Elliot Daly

South Africa A

15 – Willie le Roux

14 – Cheslin Kolbe

13 – Lukhanyo Am (c)

12 – Damian de Allende

11 – Sbu Nkosi

10 – Morné Steyn

9 – Faf de Klerk

1 – Steven Kitshoff

2 – Joseph Dweba

3 – Trevor Nyakane

4 – Eben Etzebeth

5 – Franco Mostert

6 – Marco van Staden

7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit

8 – Jasper Wiese

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Coenie Oosthuizen

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

20 – Rynhardt Elstadt

21 – Herschel Jantjies

22 – Jesse Kriel

23 – Damian Willemse

24 – Kwagga Smith

25 – Elton Jantjies

ADVERTISEMENT

Head-to-head

The Lions have never lost to South Africa A across their five encounters, but the two sides drew the last time they met in 2009.

1955: Lions 15 – 12 South Africa A (Junior Springboks)

1962: Lions 16 – 11 South Africa A (Junior Springboks)

1980: Lions 17 – 6 South Africa A (Junior Springboks)

1997: Lions 51 – 22 South Africa A (Emerging Springboks)

2009: Lions 13 – 13 South Africa A (Emerging Springboks)

Match odds from Bet365

Bet365 have the Lions as 7/10 favourites to win this match.*

ADVERTISEMENT

Use bonus code RUGBYPASS and Get Up to £100 in Bet Credits**

Prediction

With the Test series drawing ever closer, Jim Hamilton feels time is running out for players to impress Gatland. He said: “With what has been a disjointed series so far we are all hoping that South Africa A offer a real strong test against the Lions, especially up front as we are less than two weeks from the Test matches themselves.

“For some players this will be the last opportunity to stake a claim to Warren Gatland and the other coaches for a place in the Test 23.”

*Odds accurate as of 13/07/21. BeGambleAware.org 18+ Gamble Responsibly

**New customers only. Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.