Gallagher Premiership

Bristol statement: The immediate effect signing of Benjamin Grondona

By Liam Heagney
Benjamin Grondona fetches possession for Argentina U20s (Photo by World Rugby via Getty Images)

Pat Lam has bolstered his Bristol pack for the second half of the 2023/24 season with the recruitment of promising Argentina forward Benjamin Grondona.

Having featured for the Pampas XV last term in a season that culminated in playing for his country at the Junior World Championship, Grondona has now arrived at Ashton Gate where he links up with Santiago, the Pumas Test back-rower.

A statement read: “Highly rated Argentina U20 international back row Benjamin Grondona has joined Bristol Bears with immediate effect, the club can confirm.

Joe Simmonds on Life at PAU

“The 19-year-old brother of current Bears and Argentina back row Santiago, who is comfortable at number eight and blindside flanker, stands at 6ft 3 and 102kg and featured for the Pumas at the Junior World Championship in South Africa last summer.

“Grondona, a dynamic ball carrier and impressive lineout operator, also featured for Argentina A in 2023 in fixtures against Uruguay and Chile.”

Director of rugby Lam, said: “Benjamin is one of the most exciting young players in the game and came to our attention at the Junior World Championships last summer.

“For a player of his age to have already featured for his country’s A team demonstrates the high regard in which he is held by Argentina and we are pleased to be able to bring a young man with huge potential to the club.

“He arrived in the country last week and is excited to get stuck in straight away.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob 28 minutes ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

In both franchises, there seems to be a lack of confidence based on average competence and I think they need to focus on core skills. I thought the Force was improving under Sampson and I hope he can assist the Rebels to win more games. I’m not sure about Foote as a coach. WA will be a good team this year as they have recruited well, the Twiggy assist is beneficial and I wonder if the ‘new’ RA will attempt to build a relationship with him. The management team at the Rebels seem to be close to incompetence in trying to buy their way out of trouble.

7 Go to comments
P
Pecos 41 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Meaningless “rankings” beget meaningless articles about meaningkess “rankings”.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 1 hours ago
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson will have frightened his employers already

> In his first media session as incumbent, the man known far and wide as Razor suggested New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) policy of only selecting players domiciled here could become open to review or interpretation. No he didn’t. He asked NZR and all its bodies to keep an opening mind towards reviewing the policy heading forward.

10 Go to comments
W
Willie 1 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

We will continue to struggle while there are 5 teams, even if “John” appoints the coaches! Economic madness to have a team in AFL heartland and without SA teams in the Super comp there is no justification for the WA team. If SA was involved there MAY be some logistical justification for WA, otherwise they and Melbourne are drains on the overall competition both financially and playing resources.

7 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

First class article, Nick. Thanks. On paper the Rebels should be more capable this year of winning games. LSL will be, I would hope, a very significant signing. At 27, he is still young enough to have years ahead of him. And as a forward this the age most will be in their peak period. The year at Northampton has seen him improve on his Australian form, in my view. The Force are harder to predict, I feel. Nic White is past his prime. But yet at 33, he can still add a lot to the Force, even be the person to build the team around for two or three years. And under a new coaching regime, players can have a new lease of life experience.

7 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
Report: Scotland in talks to poach All Black prospect from the Crusaders

Back off, Scotland. Keep your mitts off our future ABs 😝

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 2 hours ago
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson will have frightened his employers already

“Frightened” is a dumb characterisation. All Razor was asking for was “an open mind”. Makes total sense.

10 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

You forgot to mention that Tupou has only ever been coached in Australia by hopeless kiwi coaches …….. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie. How come he is not amazing ? I can tell you why. Because they are rubbish coaches. Especially in Australia. Now he is going to Melbourne to be coached by an utterly hopeless South African coach who has been dragging the Rebels down for the last few years. He won’t be improving any time soon. Unless of course he gets to play under one of our terrific Australian coaches in the Wallabies and is inspired to perform. Otherwise forget it.

7 Go to comments
C
Clive 3 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

I read all that fluffy Offal is god BS, where was the mention that Tigers gave them a good beating? The really good thing about Offal going South would be if they changed the rules giving us access to Sam Simmonds who is playing out of his skin, Bro Joe who I believe is the T14’s top scorer, Ribbans, Willis, Marchant and Arundell, Offal they can keep.

25 Go to comments
S
Snash 3 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

Ben click-bait-king Smith strikes again. Gee no mention of ABs record loss to Boks on eve of RWC23. Was it Suzie? The ref? Jet-lag? Parochialism? Better team lose? W anchor.

40 Go to comments
L
Luke 3 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

Ben thanks for the article. Nothing gets this team performing better than people writing them off. You are their biggest fan and thanks for the continued support : )

40 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions successor all but confirmed

Farrell is a bloody good coach and ten times better than the hapless kiwi Gatland. Australia needs to choose one of our excellent Australian coaches to be able to compete.

1 Go to comments
d
d 4 hours ago
Why Owen Farrell moving to Paris would be good for English rugby

The point about 10 having to be a solid defender is interesting. Do you think teams will start playing more physical players there and developing their skills at 10? Or will we continue to hide the natural 10s who can't tackle as well? Farrell seems to have both!

25 Go to comments
m
matt 5 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

South Africans only care about winning the World Cup. All other tests are just stepping stones to that.

40 Go to comments
A
Andrew 5 hours ago
Can the Tongan Thor inspire Australia's toiling Super Rugby franchises?

Any chance the Tongan Thor label could be dumped? It’s as lame and tired as Flying Finns/Flying Fijians. Just use his name.

7 Go to comments
K
Kostya 6 hours ago
Round two: The Springboks return to regular scheduled programming

“From Suzie the waitress” - a disproven myth; “to Sam Cane’s red” - a red that is in line with every shoulder-on-head red that has come since the new rules were put in place. AB fans went from blaming the ref and defending SBW in 2017 v Lions to blaming the ref and defending Cane… they never learn do they? Even Squidge agreed that this was a clear red. Oh and that wallabies sweep was after 1.5 years of not even being able to practice together due to covid. Try again Benny boy.

40 Go to comments
A
Azmaori 6 hours ago
Five players in line for a change in national allegiance in 2024

Unbelievable that the AB’s didn’t encourage Ngani Laumape to remain available. Since Ma and SBW, he is the only one with the ability to penetrate, as well as knock people over on attack or defense.

10 Go to comments
S
Steve 7 hours ago
Borthwick selects Skivington to coach England A against Portugal

Why, Gloucester ain't doing that well, stinks of nepotism to me, jobs for the boys !!!

5 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 7 hours ago
'We had a chat': Sale admit to talks with the in-demand Mason Grady

Sanderson in the news again? The guy never stops promoting himself.

1 Go to comments
A
Alex 8 hours ago
Championship statement: 'Urgent' request made to RFU

I’m all for pure merit in a perfect world. But we don’t live in that world and even top flight rugby in England is in a bad spot. I actually think even a 10 team PR2 is too many, Id have a 10 team top flight, 8 team tier 2 with 1 up, 1 down between them, decided by the tier 2 top team playing the bottom team in the Premiership in a 1 off match end of each season. Ring fenced below tier 2. Make sure every match between both divisions is either on TNT or streaming on PRTV. But I absolutely get what PR & the RFU are doing here with the 4 folded clubs especially with Wasps who really are a truly historic rugby brand. I’m a Quins supporter so I hate them, but I love to hate them, I’ll be very happy if this plan in Kent comes through, they belong in the Home Counties if not London proper.

1 Go to comments
