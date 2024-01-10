Bristol statement: The immediate effect signing of Benjamin Grondona

Pat Lam has bolstered his Bristol pack for the second half of the 2023/24 season with the recruitment of promising Argentina forward Benjamin Grondona.

Having featured for the Pampas XV last term in a season that culminated in playing for his country at the Junior World Championship, Grondona has now arrived at Ashton Gate where he links up with Santiago, the Pumas Test back-rower.

A statement read: “Highly rated Argentina U20 international back row Benjamin Grondona has joined Bristol Bears with immediate effect, the club can confirm.

Joe Simmonds on Life at PAU

“The 19-year-old brother of current Bears and Argentina back row Santiago, who is comfortable at number eight and blindside flanker, stands at 6ft 3 and 102kg and featured for the Pumas at the Junior World Championship in South Africa last summer.

“Grondona, a dynamic ball carrier and impressive lineout operator, also featured for Argentina A in 2023 in fixtures against Uruguay and Chile.”

Welcoming a young Puma to Bear Country!

Director of rugby Lam, said: “Benjamin is one of the most exciting young players in the game and came to our attention at the Junior World Championships last summer.

“For a player of his age to have already featured for his country’s A team demonstrates the high regard in which he is held by Argentina and we are pleased to be able to bring a young man with huge potential to the club.

“He arrived in the country last week and is excited to get stuck in straight away.”