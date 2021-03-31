10:35am, 31 March 2021

Semi Radradra has boosted Bristol ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux-Begles by declaring himself fit. The Fijian centre returned from a two-month lay-off last weekend as Gallagher Premiership leaders Bristol produced a thrilling comeback to beat Harlequins 35-33 at Ashton Gate.

Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said: “Semi did well. We weren’t planning on him playing 80 but he did. The second half was very stop-start and that worked in his favour. So he is raring to go again. He felt he wasn’t at his best so he has trained well so far.”

While Radradra is ready to take his place against the side he joined Bristol from in July 2020, Bears captain Steven Luatua is set to miss out on Sunday’s round-of-16 clash in France. The New Zealand forward was forced off in the first half against Harlequins with a knee injury.

Lam said: “Steven has had a few tests. Thankfully, structurally things aren’t damaged. But there is a lot of swelling on it, so he is looking doubtful for this week. Of course, it would be great to have him available, like all the players, and it’s important the next guy steps up and gets the job done.”

Bristol are monitoring Fijian wing Siva Naulago’s knee injury, while No8 Nathan Hughes is fit to make the trip to France.

