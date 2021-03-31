    Semi Radradra has boosted Bristol ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux-Begles by declaring himself fit. The Fijian centre returned from a two-month lay-off last weekend as Gallagher Premiership leaders Bristol produced a thrilling comeback to beat Harlequins 35-33 at Ashton Gate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said: “Semi did well. We weren’t planning on him playing 80 but he did. The second half was very stop-start and that worked in his favour. So he is raring to go again. He felt he wasn’t at his best so he has trained well so far.”

    While Radradra is ready to take his place against the side he joined Bristol from in July 2020, Bears captain Steven Luatua is set to miss out on Sunday’s round-of-16 clash in France. The New Zealand forward was forced off in the first half against Harlequins with a knee injury.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Exeter’s Jack Nowell guests on RugbyPass Offload with Simon Zebo and Jamie Roberts

    Lam said: “Steven has had a few tests. Thankfully, structurally things aren’t damaged. But there is a lot of swelling on it, so he is looking doubtful for this week. Of course, it would be great to have him available, like all the players, and it’s important the next guy steps up and gets the job done.”

    Bristol are monitoring Fijian wing Siva Naulago’s knee injury, while No8 Nathan Hughes is fit to make the trip to France.

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Love, hate relationship The rise and fall of Eddie Jones is a story New Zealanders are not surprised to be reading. Tony Johnson Attacking the underbelly Modern defences have forced an attacking re-think and the Hurricanes have a new trick up their sleeve. Ben Smith Red zone shuffle Law changes for Super Rugby Aotearoa have changed the way that teams attack inside the red zone. Ben Wylie Better never stops Jason Ryan is helping to keep the Crusaders’ pack at the top of the heap. Patrick McKendry Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now