Bongi Mbonambi reports 'successful' surgery after World Cup final injury
South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has confirmed that his surgery on his injured knee was a success, as he now faces a long spell on the sidelines.
The 32-year-old only lasted a matter of minutes in the World Cup final before being forced off with an injury to his right knee. The injury came from an illegal clearout from All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell, who was subsequently yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes. This came after he ironically spent the week prior to the final with his left leg heavily strapped.
The Sharks front row had to watch the rest of the Springboks’ 12-11 victory from the sideline, but had the strength to charge onto the field in celebration. Following a couple of weeks of revelry, Mbonambi went under the knife this week, and he took to social media on Friday to confirm that the surgery was a success.
The hooker’s coach at the Sharks John Plumtree revealed this week the extent of his injury, and how long he is expected to be out of action for.
“Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch both have knee injuries,” Plumtree revealed.
“Vincent will be back after three months, Bongi will be out longer, it could be the whole season. The rest of the Boks are good to go and looking forward to it, but I have left them alone during this enforced rest period. It was really important that they didn’t get a phone call from me, but next week they’ll be hearing from me and we’ll get them all back and see where they are individually.”
Despite this setback for Mbonambi, he signed off his post on social media in upbeat fashion, writing: “Thankfully I have a strong NECK,” alongside two medals, having started in the 2019 victory over England as well.
Comments
Latest Comments
I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.Go to comments
Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!Go to comments