2:36pm, 16 September 2020

Kurtley Beale will sit out this weekend’s Champions Cup action after the new Racing 92 signing was banned for three weeks following his red card for tackling dangerously in last weekend’s Top 14.

The Australian international, who was making his home debut for the Parisian club, was sent off for his high tackle on Montpellier’s Arthur Vincent in the 62nd minute of the match.

He will now miss Racing’s European quarter-final at Clermont on Saturday and the following weekend’s semi-final against either Leinster or Saracens should his team progress.

The disciplinary hearing statement issued by Ligue Nationale de Rugby read: “Kurtley Beale has been held responsible for dangerous play, more particularly for ‘tackling an opponent in a dangerous manner’.

“The average degree of the gravity scale was retained, that is to say a suspension of 6 weeks.

“In the absence of aggravating factors and after taking into account the mitigating circumstances (acknowledgement of guilt, expression of remorse and clean disciplinary record), the sanction was reduced by three weeks. Consequently, Beale is suspended for three weeks.

“Given the schedule of matches to be played by Racing and the uncertainty regarding the club’s presence in the Champions Cup semi-finals, Beale’s return date will be communicated later.”

Capped on 92 occasions by Australia, the 31-year-old Beale recently joined Racing from the Waratahs and he made his debut in the round one Top 14 win away at Lyon.

Racing then beat Montpellier 41-17 despite Beale’s red card, a match that also witnessed the serious injury of World Cup winner Handre Pollard. The South African could miss the entire league season in France due to the extent of the knee injury he suffered.

