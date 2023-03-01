Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens sweep opening day in Vancouver

After completing the double gold in Los Angeles last week, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens have got off to a hot start in Vancouver by sweeping every opponent on day one.

The Black Ferns Sevens, chasing their fourth straight series win, cruised through pool play by opening with a 60-0 win over Columbia.

Black Ferns star Michaela Blyde bagged a hat-trick in the first half with young Jazmin Felix-Hotham grabbing a double in the second.

World Cup-winner Stacey Waaka scored two in the 43-7 win over Great Britain in the second pool game.

The Ferns completed a pool stage sweep with a 24-7 win over Fiji to book a spot in the quarter-finals against hosts Canada on day two.

The All Blacks Sevens, who are looking for three straight series wins after back-to-back golds in LA and Sydney, started with a comprehensive 52-0 drubbing of the United States.

Leroy Carter scored a hat-trick while Ngarohi McGarvey-Black grabbed a double as the All Blacks put up four tries in each half.

The Kiwis were then made to work hard against Spain with a 17-7 win.

Spain opened the scoring and kept the All Blacks Sevens scoreless in the first half but a double by Moses Leo in the second half took the lead before a late try to star Akuila

Rokolisoa sealed the win.

The All Blacks Sevens have their last pool game against Samoa early on day two and must avoid a 26-point defeat to qualify for the quarter-final.