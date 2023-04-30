Black Fern Ruby Tui makes decision on her future after weighing up 'mighty' NRLW offer

Black Fern and World Cup hero Ruby Tui has made a decision on her playing future after taking a break since last November’s World Cup victory.

Tui didn’t feature in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki or link back up with the Black Ferns Sevens team like many of her World Cup-winning teammates, instead turning to commentary while she weighed up her future.

The 31-year-old joined Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown to announce a new two-year deal with NZR which includes a sabbatical which will be taken immediately.

“It’s a massive day for me and my family,” she told Sky Sport’s The Breakdown.

“I’m really happy and I couldn’t have done it without New Zealand coming out and supporting women’s rugby.

“There’s been offers and it took me ages to sit there and think about what makes me happy.

“Me and NZR were going back and forth for a long time and in the end, thank goodness, we came to a space we agreed on.”

Following last year’s magical World Cup run she was approached by many, even for a code switch with the NRLW, which she revealed was a very tempting offer.

“Do I go to the UK, do I go to Asia, Japan, China? I had some massive opportunities. I’ll be honest, NRLW sent through a contract that looked mighty, mighty fine.”

Tui’s signature comes with the news that New Zealand will host the new WXV tournament later this year with powerhouses England and France.

England captured a Grand Slam Six Nations title over France in front of a record crowd at Twickenham over the weekend.

The top six women’s teams will compete in the WXV which will give the World Champion Black Ferns the chance to play the very best.

“The top three Six Nations teams are coming down and we’re going to play in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, right here in Aotearoa,” Tui told The Breakdown.

“That’s huge. That’s never happened before.

“Imagine the top six nations coming over to tour just for the All Blacks. It’s a really, really exciting part of our game.”