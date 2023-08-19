Billy Vunipola's World Cup under threat after latest England red

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
14:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
15:05
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm replacement for hooker Dan Sheehan

2

Six Nations statement: England's Owen Farrell banned after appeal 

3

Six Nations statement: England's Billy Vunipola banned after hearing

4

Shock Wallaby selection in line

5

Sam Underhill breaks silence on his England World Cup rejection

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'Borthwick has to bring some self-discipline to proceedings. A bit of joy wouldn’t go amiss either.'

England's preparation ahead of the World Cup has been a disaster but a fortuitous draw means all is not lost

Rugby World Cup News

Injured All Blacks duo still ‘unlikely’ to play Rugby World Cup opener

‘Feeling good’: All Blacks choose Roigard over Christie for Springboks Test

‘It would mean a lot’: Coach Foster on the All Blacks’ 'goal' of World Cup glory

‘Must have lost a bet’: All Black reacts to Steve Hansen joining Wallabies

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

How referees and coaches are collaborating for the World Cup | The Breakdown

International referee Ben O'Keefe offered The Breakdown some insights into the discussions that are going on behind closed doors between referees and coaches ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The 'rip it up' England team Woodward wants Borthwick to pick
B
Ben 13 minutes ago

The team Woodward has selected is terrible. Key players out of position, a fly half who has never been able to step up to international behind a pack that would be going backwards. The only positive is there will be some records broken and they won''t have to further embarrass themselves in knockout stages

Go to comments More News
Libbok can take Springboks to new heights... if Nienaber is willing to risk it
d
dave 26 minutes ago

So the bomb squad is actually starting for SA. So the unfit fatties are replacing them in the second half. For SA's sake, hopefully at the 75th minute mark or they'll run out of gas. So what cool nickname shall we give the second half replacements? My starter for 10 is the 'Blob Squad'. Sums them up perfectly. Any other thoughts?

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Billy Vunipola's World Cup under threat after latest England red

By Ian Cameron
Billy Vunipola of England looks on during the Summer International match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England No.8 Billy Vunipola is staring the down the barrel of a match ban after he was red-carded for a head-high hit on Ireland’s Andrew Porter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 130kg loose forward crashed into Porter with an apparent shoulder to the prop’s head. The Saracens’ forward was given an onfield yellow card and it was duly sent for a bunker review, only to return just minutes later as an upgraded red card.

A disconsolate Vunipola, sitting on the sidelines, left the field and headed down the tunnel. A three-match ban would see him miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Ireland swiftly capitalised on their numerical advantage as Byrne’s pass gave James Lowe a simple finish to increase their lead to 17-3.

The red card is the latest disciplinary challenge faced by England, who are currently dealing with a disputed red card for captain Owen Farrell.

Following a World Rugby appeal, Farrell faces a review of the disciplinary panel decision to throw out the red card due to mitigating factors.

additional reporting PA

Related

Ex-referee Nigel Owens breaks silence on Owen Farrell red

Farrell faces an independent disciplinary panel early next week after World Rugby appealed against the decision to downgrade his red card.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ireland confirm replacement for hooker Dan Sheehan Ireland confirm replacement for hooker Dan Sheehan
Search