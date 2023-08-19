Billy Vunipola's World Cup under threat after latest England red
England No.8 Billy Vunipola is staring the down the barrel of a match ban after he was red-carded for a head-high hit on Ireland’s Andrew Porter.
The 130kg loose forward crashed into Porter with an apparent shoulder to the prop’s head. The Saracens’ forward was given an onfield yellow card and it was duly sent for a bunker review, only to return just minutes later as an upgraded red card.
A disconsolate Vunipola, sitting on the sidelines, left the field and headed down the tunnel. A three-match ban would see him miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup.
Ireland swiftly capitalised on their numerical advantage as Byrne’s pass gave James Lowe a simple finish to increase their lead to 17-3.
The red card is the latest disciplinary challenge faced by England, who are currently dealing with a disputed red card for captain Owen Farrell.
Following a World Rugby appeal, Farrell faces a review of the disciplinary panel decision to throw out the red card due to mitigating factors.
additional reporting PA
