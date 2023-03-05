Select Edition

Australia shock All Blacks Sevens in Vancouver

By AAP
(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Australia has prevented another New Zealand sweep of men’s and women’s titles on the World Rugby Sevens circuit.

Australia’s men scored a 17-7 win over New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Vancouver Sevens.

The New Zealand men and women have won both titles at the last two combined tournaments in Hamilton and Sydney.

Both teams lead their series but Australia’s win may cut the New Zealand men’s overall advantage which stands at 22 points.

After winning their last three tournaments, the New Zealand women led their series by 12 points and after reaching the semi-finals are likely to stay in first place.

Australia will now play France in the men’s semi-finals while Argentina will play Ireland.

Australia took an early lead in the quarter-final with a try to Henry Paterson.

New Zealand replied with a try to Ngarohi McGarvey-Black but Darby Lancaster’s try and a second to Paterson sealed Australia’s win.

After impressive form in their group in which they beat Colombia 60-0, Great Britain 43-7 and Fiji 24-7, the New Zealand women had to work hard to beat hosts Canada 10-5 in the quarter-finals.

Australia’s women beat Fiji 29-5 and they will play the United States in a semi-final.

