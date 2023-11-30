Select Edition

Back

Sevens

Australia confirm teams for Dubai SVNS

By Ian Cameron
Australia leave the field after their defeat during the 2023 Sydney Sevens match between Australia and France at Allianz Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Australia have named both their men’s and women’s sides for the Dubai SVNS, with three fresh faces set to make their first appearance in the first tournament of the revamped HSBC SVNS circuit.

Kaitlin Shave is set to make his bow for the Women’s team while the men’s side will see both Henry Palmer and Ben Dalton get their first starts.

Women’s head coach Walsh said: “The program has spent the best part of preseason training and playing around the world. The objective being to play more rugby, increase player and team rugby IQ, resilience, positional depth and team combination,” Walsh said in a statement.

“Tom Carter has challenged and physically extended the team to an elite level, whilst consistently having 85% of the squad at full training capacity. We also have the full squad available for selection and welcome Kaitlin Shave who will make her long-awaited debut with the Australian team.

“We are very fortunate to have experienced players in Charlotte Caslick and Sharni Smale leading the team during such an intense Olympic season – both have navigated the challenges of such seasons, and they know what to expect. Sevens continues to go from strength to strength and, in an Olympic year, the launch of the invigorated new format will only enhance the entertainment spectacle and world-class product the HSBC World Sevens Series delivers.”

Charlotte Casslick retains the captaincy.

Meanwhile, in the men’s camp Ben Dowling returns to the Aussie Sevens outfit after a season with the Waratahs, while former Leicester Tigers’ star Nick Malouf captains the side.

“Finally we have arrived at the start line for a huge season. There has plenty of work done to put us in a strong position to perform,” Manenti said. “Consistency is what we are searching for throughout the season and our depth is starting to build nicely to put us in a position to do that. We know if we play with the physicality, skill & detail that we’ve put in during the preseason, we’ll be in good shape to get a result in Dubai.”

Australia Women’s Sevens team for Dubai SVNS:
2. Sharni Smale
3. Faith Nathan
4. Dominique Du Toit
5. Teagan Levi
6. Madison Ashby
7. Charlotte Caslick (C)
8. Kaitlin Shave
10. Bella Nasser
11. Demi Hayes
12. Maddison Levi
22. Bienne Terita
55. Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea
65. Sariah Paki

Australia Men’s Sevens team for Dubai SVNS:
2. Ben Dowling
3. Henry Palmer
4. Dietrich Roache
5. Tim Clements
7. Josh Turner
8. Dally Bird
9. Matt Gonzalez
10. Nick Malouf (C)
11. Maurice Longbottom
12. Nathan Lawson
13. Ben Dalton
14. James Turner
25. Hayden Sargeant

