Ash Dixon confirms Highlanders exit

Highlanders co-captain and veteran hooker Ash Dixon has confirmed that he is leaving the Super Rugby franchise.

Dixon is heading to Japan on a two-year deal to play in the new Japanese League One competition which begins in January 2022.

The 32-year-old brought up his 100th game for the Highlanders in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final against the Blues. He began his Super Rugby career with the Hurricanes, before joining the Highlanders in 2015 as Highlander #228.

“He has been an integral part of the club since his arrival, he has significant mana within the team and has put an enormous amount of work into our organisation,” Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said. “He goes with our good wishes and gratitude.”

Highlanders Head Coach Tony Brown said: “Ash will be remembered as one of the great Highlander’s men; his contribution to the club both on and off the field has been immense, as co-captain he has been the ultimate professional and we wish him, Mikayla, Paiyton and Boston all the very best with this fantastic opportunity.”

Dixon has co-captained the side with halfback Aaron Smith over the past few seasons and has been one of the clubs most consistent performers, possessing one of the best lineout throws in the game.

Dixon said it was a difficult decision to leave.

“I’ve put a lot of thought into it and it was not an easy decision for myself and my family to make, I’ve had some incredibly great times with the team, and I will cherish them forever.”

He also paid tribute to the Highlanders supporters.

“The fans have been absolutely incredible the love and kindness shown to me and my family has been amazing, and we will be forever grateful, thank you all so much.”

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said Dixon occupied a unique place in the rugby wh?nau.

“Ash’s achievements speak to his character. He leaves as one of the most capped M?ori All Blacks captains of all time, and a leader of huge influence for both the Highlanders and Hawke’s Bay.

“He is a Super Rugby champion and a Ranfurly Shield holder, but more importantly he personifies the values of Te Ara Rangatira, The Rugby Way. We wish him and his whanau all the best in Japan and he goes with our full support.”