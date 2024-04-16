Argentina hooker Santiago Socino set for Pro D2 move

Gloucester have confirmed that Argentina hooker Santiago Socino will leave Kingsholm at the end of the season to join Agen in France.

The Argentina international has been with the Cherry and Whites since 2020, having originally signed on a short-term deal. He will join an Agen side that currently sit in tenth place in Pro D2, France’s second division.

The 31-year-old has made 60 appearances so far for Gloucester. He started on the bench in Gloucester’s recent Challenge Cup victory over the Ospreys, where they booked their place in the semi-finals.

Gloucester are set to see plenty of change over the summer, with a number of arrivals and exits at the club. Socino joins Adam Hastings and Alex Hearle in leaving at the end of the season, as well as the huge midseason departure of Louis Rees-Zammit to the NFL.

Wales internationals Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe, and England wing Christian Wade are all set to arrive, in addition to the return of England hooker Jack Singleton from his loan to Toulon.