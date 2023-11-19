Select Edition

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

WATCH: Aphiwe Dyantyi monstered by Irish duo in first Sharks home game

By Grant Constable
Aphiwe Dyantyi hit hard by Connacht in Durban in the United Rugby Championship

After serving a four year suspension for a doping offence, electric winger Aphiwe Dyantyi is back in action and looking to make a name for himself yet again, this time with the Sharks in Durban.

Unfortunately for him, the Sharks are struggling. Badly.

After an overseas tour that comprised of four losses, they returned home to Durban hoping to right the wrongs and pick up a bit of momentum, buoyed by the inclusion of Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am.

Connacht had other ideas though, as the Irish side stood up physically and edged a 13-12 win on the road, adding to the misery of the Sharks and keeping them firmly at the bottom of the United Rugby Championship table.

With four wins from five, Connacht are up to fourth on the log and were deserving winners against a Sharks team that despite multiple opportunities, just couldn’t convert on all the promise of their exciting backs in particular.

Former Springbok star Dyantyi, World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018, looked promising at times and showed the glimpses of the brilliance that made him a star before things took an unfortunate turn in his career.

After going down a try, the Sharks built some momentum and had a good opportunity with ball in hand at the 21 minute mark. Dyantyi tried to hit the line hard just a few meters out, but was hit even harder, being absolutely destroyed by the tackling duo of forwards Denis Buckley and Cian Predergast.

The industrious winger survived and kept trying throughout, but while the Sharks did score two tries to one, JJ Hanrahan put the visitors in front with fifteen minutes to go, and the Sharks missed kicks at goal from Curwin Bosch and Boeta Chamberlain.

It was a great victory on the road for Connacht, and the Sharks fans will have to wait a little longer for that first win.

Connacht travel to Pretoria to take on the Bulls in round six, while the Sharks will host the Dragons in Durban.

