Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

4

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

United Rugby Championship News

Ali Price ready to offer ‘different options’ after switch from rivals

Munster confirm three new signings, including Crusaders' Oli Jager

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

World Cup winning Springbok returns to start for Sharks

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

By Grant Constable
Referee Ben Whitehouse not pleased with Dan Baugh

Dragons beat Ospreys 20-5 in United Rugby Championship’s round 5 Welsh derby at Rodney Parade, recording their first home win in more than a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hooker Bradley Roberts and wing Rio Dyer scored tries as the Dragons triumphed following Ospreys wing Mat Protheroe being sent off for a dangerous challenge after just 27 minutes.

The nasty looking incident, which can be seen in the highlights below, led to a fairly bizarre altercation between referee Ben Whitehouse and Dragons head of performance, Dan Baugh.

Chasing a high ball, Protheroe went in too upright which led to a nasty head-on-head clash with Dragons fly-half Will Reed.

Referee Whitehouse had little option but to show a straight red card, but not before former Canada international Baugh appeared to say something that Whitehouse felt was directed at him.

“Dan, Dan, Dan, Dan,” said Whitehouse.

“Come here. You ever shout at me… [interupted by Baugh] No, listen to me very clearly. You ever talk to me and shout at me like that again and you will be in the stand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baugh protested, “I’m talking to my players. Ben, I can talk to my players,” then put his hand on Whitehouse as he tried to walk away.

“Don’t touch me,” said the upset referee.

“This man stays off the field from now on,” Whitehouse then said to the sideline.

“He does not come on the field again, Dan Baugh. Thank you.

“Can you just make sure that the team manager does not let that man back on the field, thank you,” he added. “We will speak about it after the game.”

It’s unclear at this stage if there will be any official repercussions for Baugh, but laying hands on the referee is certainly not something that can be allowed at any level of the game. A URC charge could follow, while Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said post match:

“I was up in the gantry trying to figure things out and all I heard was that Dan couldn’t come back onto the field. I will look into it and try to speak to Ben.”

Related

The French response to Alun Wyn Jones' last ever game for Toulon

Retiring Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones has been farewelled from professional rugby in winning fashion after Toulon snatched a late 30-27 win over Clermont.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD
Search