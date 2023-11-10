The French response to Alun Wyn Jones' last ever game for Toulon

Retiring Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones has been farewelled from professional rugby in winning fashion after Toulon snatched a late 30-27 win over Clermont.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones, the most capped player in Test rugby history, was applauded with a standing ovation by the French locals at Stade Marcel Michelin as he was substituted off the pitch.

An emotional Jones clapped for the crowd in appreciation before embracing his coach as he headed for the bench.

Alun Wyn Jones receives a standing ovation at Toulon, in his last ever match. Legend. pic.twitter.com/C3xKXWgTcD — SmallClone (@Smallclone_) November 18, 2023

A clinical performance from the boot of Australian flyhalf Noah Lolesio, also in his last appearance for Toulon on an injury joker deal, helped send Jones out a winner after kicking 100 per cent from the tee.

The back-and-forth affair featured six lead changes before Fijian international Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a try three minutes from time after a cross-field kick from Baptiste Serin. Lolesio’s sideline conversion pushed the score out to 30-27.

Jones joined Toulon on a World Cup joker deal despite missing selection for Wales’ Rugby World Cup campaign.

The 158 capped Wales lock also played 12 Tests for the British & Irish Lions over an illustrious international career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Welsh captain finished with five Six Nations championships, winning Six Nations player of the year after the 2019 Grand Slam title.

He featured in four Rugby World Cup campaigns and four British & Irish Lions touring squads, however injury prevented Jones from attending South Africa in 2021 despite being named tour captain.