Rugby World Cup

Another Springboks star out of World Cup

By Jan De Koning
The Springboks suffered another big injury setback with the World Cup quarterfinals just around the corner.

After South Africa’s 49-18 win over Tonga on Sunday, it was revealed that wing Makazole Mapimpi suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Mapimpi was involved in a head-on-head collision with Tonga scrumhalf Augustine Pulu in the first half, which forced him to leave the field.

The 33-year-old will still need to go for scans, and he will play no further part in the tournament.

Nienaber confirmed the injury setback.

“Makazole has unfortunately had a blow-out fracture of his cheekbone,” the coach said of Mapimpi’s injury.

“He’ll go for specialist scans on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.”

The Boks already lost hooker Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament when he suffered a long-term knee injury in training.

Marx was eventually replaced by flyhalf Handre Pollard who started in the win over Tonga.

There was no confirmation of a replacement, but the name of centre Lukhanyo Am was mentioned in the grapevines.

