Anglo-Welsh league dreams look dead in the water

The likelihood of an Anglo-Welsh or British and Irish League being set up any time soon seems very low following remarks made by Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Richard Collier-Keywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite apparent enthusiasm from Wales head coach Warren Gatland and support from former Wales and British Lions captain Sam Warburton for an Anglo-Welsh league following decent crowds at Cardiff for games against English teams in the Investec Champions Cup, Collier-Keywood has dismissed the idea for the time being at least.

Collier-Keywood stated that no formal discussions have taken place regarding such a league. “None that I have been involved in or am aware of,” Collier-Keywood told the BBC. “Our position is we are committed to the United Rugby Championship (URC).

He did however fall short of ruling out the future possibility of change, saying: “There are dates we are committed to and we will have a good look at what the future options are. It is not straight forward to switch and we’re doing our best to make sure the URC is commercially attractive. The URC is in place and England have their own commitments. But I agree with Warren that Anglo-Welsh games get the blood running, are great spectacles and likely to attract larger crowds.”

“Those matches are often the most exciting, have the most emotions attached and we would love more of them.”

The Welsh regions are currently facing continued financial strains, with budgets set to reduce to £4.5m next season. Collier-Keywood acknowledged the challenges posed by the budget cap, indicating the WRU are making efforts to channel more funds into the regional game.

Despite the financial difficulties, the union remains committed to maintaining four competitive regions, despite calls for the axing of at least one side.

Collier-Keywood also addressed the 25-cap rule for Welsh players, noting that while no changes are imminent, the rule is under review. The aim is to retain top Welsh talent within the country, a crucial factor for the national team’s success.

The repayment of the £20m Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS), negotiated to save the regions during the pandemic, adds to the financial woes. The Welsh regions are burdened with a high-interest rate of 8.25 per cent and are in talks with the Welsh Government for support.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the WRU is progressing with the implementation of recommendations from an independent review conducted in November 2023, which found issues of sexism, misogyny, racism, and homophobia within the organization. Dame Anne Rafferty heads an external oversight group to monitor the progress of these reforms.