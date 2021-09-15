Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

'An opportunity I couldn't turn down': Wasps sign MLR's de Chaves

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images for LA Giltinis)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Wasps have signed Sebastian de Chaves on a short-term deal from Austin Gilgronis, the Major League Rugby side that finished third in the Western Conference of the 2021 season that ended in July with LA crowned champions.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old lock will be back on familiar territory in the Gallagher Premiership as he previously spent five seasons at Leicester Tigers and London Irish while also playing some Championship rugby for Newcastle Falcons during their second-tier 2019/20 title-winning season.  

It was in his native South Africa where the 6ft 6in second row started out his career, featuring with the Golden Lions before moving to France to play with Mont de Marsan in the Top 14 in 2012. The 120kg forward also represented South Africa U20s at the 2010 Junior World Championship, but he is also qualified to play for England and Portugal.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Lions back-rower Hamish Watson guests on this week’s RugbyPass Offload

De Chaves will provide cover at the second row in the early months of the new season with Joe Launchbury, James Gaskell and Theo Vukasinovic continuing to recover from their respective injuries. 

Handed a bye for the opening weekend, Wasps won’t start their new campaign until September 25 when they host Bristol at home, a delay that will help de Chaves get up to speed with life at the Coventry-based club.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to add Seb to our group. He will provide vital cover for us in the second row while we are without Joe, James and Theo. Seb is an experienced lock who has played over 50 games in the Premiership. He will bring a lot to our lineout and we are excited to start working with him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

De Chaves added: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to come back and play in the Gallagher Premiership. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Major League Rugby, but this was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. Wasps play an exciting brand of rugby and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

Unrelenting attack the trump card for All Blacks Accuracy - on attack, and from the tee - was the deciding factor in who emerged successful over the weekend. Patrick McKendry Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

'An opportunity I couldn't turn down': Wasps sign MLR's de Chaves

Search