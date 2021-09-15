'An opportunity I couldn't turn down': Wasps sign MLR's de Chaves

11:48am, 15 September 2021

Wasps have signed Sebastian de Chaves on a short-term deal from Austin Gilgronis, the Major League Rugby side that finished third in the Western Conference of the 2021 season that ended in July with LA crowned champions.

The 30-year-old lock will be back on familiar territory in the Gallagher Premiership as he previously spent five seasons at Leicester Tigers and London Irish while also playing some Championship rugby for Newcastle Falcons during their second-tier 2019/20 title-winning season.

It was in his native South Africa where the 6ft 6in second row started out his career, featuring with the Golden Lions before moving to France to play with Mont de Marsan in the Top 14 in 2012. The 120kg forward also represented South Africa U20s at the 2010 Junior World Championship, but he is also qualified to play for England and Portugal.

De Chaves will provide cover at the second row in the early months of the new season with Joe Launchbury, James Gaskell and Theo Vukasinovic continuing to recover from their respective injuries.

Handed a bye for the opening weekend, Wasps won’t start their new campaign until September 25 when they host Bristol at home, a delay that will help de Chaves get up to speed with life at the Coventry-based club.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted to add Seb to our group. He will provide vital cover for us in the second row while we are without Joe, James and Theo. Seb is an experienced lock who has played over 50 games in the Premiership. He will bring a lot to our lineout and we are excited to start working with him.”

De Chaves added: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to come back and play in the Gallagher Premiership. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Major League Rugby, but this was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. Wasps play an exciting brand of rugby and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”

