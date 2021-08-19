Amazon Prime to broadcast majority of Autumn Internationals

10:38am, 19 August 2021

Online streaming platform Amazon Prime have been confirmed as the broadcast partner for the majority of the Autumn Internationals.

Amazon dipped their toe into the market for the Autumn Nations Cup in 2020 and have returned to rugby union again in 2021. The streaming giant will broadcast 17 out of 20 rugby internationals during October and November in the UK, a series that Six Nations Rugby are set to call the ‘Autumn Nations Series’.

Ben Morel, Chief Executive Officer, Six Nations Rugby said: “We are delighted to be working with Prime Video again for the broadcast of the Autumn Nations Series. They were a fantastic partner last year and we share the same ambition to establish an exciting series that fans will engage with and enjoy.

“We have worked closely with all our Unions to agree a schedule of fixtures, that minimizes overlaps making it possible for supporters in UK and Ireland to watch every single match from the home teams in a series that will showcase the best teams in the Northern Hemisphere against the best teams in the Southern Hemisphere, with Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa all featuring.

“The series will also be the opportunity for the public to enjoy some of rugby’s emerging nations, Japan, Tonga, Georgia and Fiji and witness some of rugby’s great growing talents.”

Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe said: “We are thrilled to continue working with Six Nations Rugby to bring more top-level international rugby union to Prime Video. Our collaboration for the Autumn Nations Cup provided support to the Unions member clubs and brought a new tournament to millions of Prime households during a disrupted year in the rugby calendar.

“The Autumn Nations Series will build on that and deliver highly anticipated tests between the best and most exciting teams from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.”

According to the IRFU, the “Autumn Nations Series fixtures featuring England, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will all be available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the Republic and in Northern Ireland.”

Ireland’s 2021 Autumn Nations Series games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina will be aired on RTE (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).

Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures will be included in Prime Video’s UK broadcast in 2022.