Alun Wyn Jones to captain Toulon in final match of his career

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
31 - 23
FT
24 - 17
FT
22 - 22
FT
40 - 22
FT
20 - 19
FT
48 - 5
FT
9 - 13
FT
12 - 13
FT
26 - 17
FT
27 - 30
FT
23 - 16
FT
38 - 20
FT
35 - 16
FT
20 - 5
FT
10 - 3
FT
10 - 38
FT
54 - 5
FT
26 - 12
FT
31 - 23
FT
25 - 24
FT
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Heated exchange as referee has to tell coach 'Don't touch me'

2

The All Blacks ethic that left its mark on ex England U20 winger in NZ

3

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

4

Eddie Jones appointed England’s first overseas head coach OTD

5

'We are disappointed with how we ended it' - Johnson resigns OTD

More News More News

Latest Feature

Wes Goosen: 'Edinburgh is loaded with talent and should be doing crazy things'

The flying Kiwi talks leaving South Africa, Hurricanes Galacticos and how his body broke down.

TOP 14 News

Bok lock Jean Kleyn set to exit Munster - reports

Siya Kolisi hints at possible Racing 92 debut date in unveiling video

Toulon issue update on freak Dan Biggar kicking injury that went viral

The Scottish mastermind thriving behind the scenes in France's Top 14

More TOP 14 More News

Trending Video

Canada's stars react to their win over France

Canada finished their WXV 1 campaign with a win over France, their second victory of the tournament after beating Wales and falling to England.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
TOP 14

Alun Wyn Jones to captain Toulon in final match of his career

By Josh Raisey
Alun Wyn Jones of Barbarians looks on during Barbarians training at Sophia Gardens on October 31, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. The Barbarians play Wales on Saturday November 4th in Cardiff (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones is set to captain Toulon on Saturday against ASM Clermont Auvergne in what will be the final match of his record-breaking career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being rested last week in a 31-26 win over Racing 92, the Welshman has come back into the starting XV to partner England lock David Ribbans in the second row at the Stade Marcel Michelin, as Toulon seek to leapfrog the team one place above them in the league, in sixth place.

After announcing his international retirement in May, the former Wales, and British & Irish Lions captain spent the first few months of this season with the Top 14 outfit having signed as a medical joker in July to provide cover during the World Cup. Toulon recently confirmed that his deal will not be extended beyond this weekend, and with no new club lined up after his spell on the Cote d’Azur, this will be the last match of his career. Then again, another twist in 170-cap international’s career cannot be ruled out.

Video Spacer

Cheslin Kolbe on his yellow card in the World Cup Final
Video Spacer
Cheslin Kolbe on his yellow card in the World Cup Final

Looking ahead to his final match, Jones said this week: “I never thought I’d be here finishing my career. I’m just really grateful to Toulon, particularly the players and staff for the welcome I’ve had. I’ve only been here four months, and I apologise my French isn’t any better. I appreciate the impact other foreign players have had here. The welcome I’ve had from the fans and the city of Toulon has been very, very special. I’d just like to thank everyone and hopefully we can get the win at the weekend

The 38-year-old has already enjoyed a send-off at the Principality Stadium, captaining the Barbarians against Wales at the beginning of the month. That also served as a last hurrah for BaaBaas teammate Justin Tipuric, who retired at the same time as Jones, and Leigh Halfpenny, who retired from international rugby after that match.

Jones was named player of the match in a try-scoring display against his compatriots, which gave him the opportunity to address the crowd. “Firstly, I want to thank the crowd,” he said to S4C after the match. “The people who’ve been coming here for 18 years and turn out and spend their hard-earned money to come and watch Wales play through the good times and the bad times. Diolch yn fawr.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the man of the match was a bit of tokenism so I’ll accept it gracefully, but I’ve got to mention all the other players out here today and hopefully we put on a show. I think the Baa-Baas stands for what’s good in rugby. An honourable mention to Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric and Dan Biggar, who isn’t here today.”

The lock went on to describe what it was like to play against the team he represented 158 times, as well as how he planned to spend his final weeks in Toulon.

He said: “I think it’s probably hard to explain, it’s a bit surreal. I don’t know what was more strange, playing with Michael Hooper or playing against Wales. I’m just hugely grateful. It’s been a long journey, we’ve got our own stories. I’m just hugely thankful to my family, particularly my wife and my kids. They’re not going to stop growing, and neither is Welsh rugby. Hopefully we can carry on and have a new generation.”

“I’m hugely grateful that I was able to go to Toulon. It’s funny how things work out, I probably wouldn’t have been here if I hadn’t done that. Probably a few glasses of red and a lie in the sun. We’ll see how it goes. Diolch yn fawr pawb. Safe journey home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Marcus Smith eyes allegiance switch when 'dream' England career ends

England and Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith has expressed a desire to one day "be involved in Philippine rugby" when his current Test career comes to an end.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black's warning over the 'alarm bells' going off in New Zealand Rugby Snubbed All Black's warning to NZR
Search