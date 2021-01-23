5:16am, 23 January 2021

France star Gregory Alldritt has explained the circumstances that saw him removed from the national squad earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alldritt was replaced in the squad by Cameron Woki but the FFR didn’t offer up an explanation as to why the La Rochelle No.8 had been withdrawn.

The forward was then named in La Rochelle’s team to play Bayonne in the Top 14 this week, adding to the intrigue around his situation. He scored two tries in the 40 – 3 hammering that saw La Rochelle climb back to the top of the league, suggesting his on his old field performances were hardly in question.

Mike Brown talks to RugbyPass:

Alldritt has now told French media that he needs to undergo an examination on an injured knee so he can be 100 per cent for the national team.

“On Monday I’ll have a test, normally it will take a few days to heal because it’s important to join the national team at 100 percent ,” he told Canal+.

“It shouldn’t be too long. It wasn’t an easy decision to take. I’ll do the exams, work hard and be ready if the staff need me again,” he added.

He could still feature for France in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alldritt has been a star of France’s new rugby rival and has become one of the cornerstone’s of their dynamic pack. He has also been superb in European competition, making a round-high 23 carries during La Rochelle’s win against Edinburgh Rugby at BT Murrayfield in December.

He was on the shortlist for the Six Nations Player of the Year, alongside Les Bleus teammates Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. He made 83 tackles during the tournament, a total only beaten by fellow French back row Bernard Le Roux. He also carried for a remarkable 398 metres across the tournament.

Just 23, the 6’3, 115kg forward appears to have the rugby world at his feet.