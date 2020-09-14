7:07am, 14 September 2020

The Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed that all of Wales pool matches in the ‘8 Nations’ competition, including England, will be live on free-to-air channel S4C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes following news that Amazon Prime had bought he rights to the tournament. It was also revealed Channel 4 have teamed up with Amazon to ensure the England clash with Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup on November 21 will be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK. The British television network will show two other matches from the tournament, which was created by Six Nations Rugby in response to the autumn tours being abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Viewers will be able to watch Wales’s three pool matches, against Ireland, Georgia and England, and their fourth game on the Finals weekend, live on the Welsh language free-to-air channel, after the broadcaster reached an agreement with Six Nations Rugby Ltd,” the WRU said in a statement. “S4C will also have live coverage of the friendly match between France and Wales on Saturday 24 October, and Wales’s 2020 Guinness Six Nations finale against Scotland, on Saturday 31 October.”

The competition gets underway on Friday 13 November, when Ireland host Wales at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin.

Sue Butler, S4C Sports Commissioner, said: “We are delighted that viewers can follow Wales in this exciting new competition live on S4C.

“As a longstanding broadcast partner of the WRU, this agreement reaffirms S4C’s commitment to providing high-quality rugby coverage in the Welsh language for all Welsh rugby fans.”

Craig Maxwell, WRU Commerical Director, said: “S4C continue to be a great supporter of Welsh rugby. This deal is great for fans as it means they can watch our exciting Autumn Nations cup fixtures in the Welsh language”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales Autumn Fixtures on S4C

Saturday 24 October – International Friendly: France v Wales – 8pm

Saturday 31 October – Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Scotland – 2.15pm

Friday 13 November – Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland v Wales – 7pm

Saturday 21 November – Autumn Nations Cup: Wales v Georgia – 5.15pm

Saturday 28 November – Autumn Nations Cup: Wales v England – 4pm

Saturday 5 December – Autumn Nations Cup – Finals weekend: Wales v TBC