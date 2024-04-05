All Blacks Sevens leave it late as they start Hong Kong Sevens with win

New Zealand needed a hero in their opening match at the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens and it was youngster Tepaea Cook-Savage who stood up when it counted as the defending Series champions recorded a tense 12-7 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Great Britain, who were the runners-up at the most recent SVNS Series leg in Los Angeles, shot out of the blocks with Ross McCann crossing for the opening score after only a couple of minutes.

The All Blacks Sevens had their backs up against the ropes but refused to throw in the towel as they engaged in a thrilling battle in front of a growing crowd at Hong Kong Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Neither team changed the score until midway through the second period with New Zealand’s Brady Rush scoring his team’s opening points. Tepaea Cook-Savage stepped up and converted Rush’s effort to level the score.

It was a tense period that followed. Both teams looked to break the game open but eventually, it all came down to a moment of brilliance from Cook-Savage who got on the scoresheet for the second time.

Weaving so much even the camera struggled to keep up! 🙌 Tapaea Cook Savage securing the win in style! 🇳🇿#HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSHGK | @nz_sevens pic.twitter.com/8x2rFVx853 — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) April 5, 2024

With a swarm of Great Britain players around him, Cook-Savage stepped and swerved his way through and around about four defenders during an impressive long-range run to the house. The try was unconverted but it didn’t matter in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been targeting that first game pretty much the whole season really,” Cook-Savage told RugbyPass. “We started slow last few tourneys so to get the win in the first game, hopefully build some momentum.

“It was a grind, aye. It was a grind. GB are a good team, they hold onto the ball for long periods, but we’ve just got to stay in the grind really.”

After taking out the overall Series title last season, the team’s lack of consistency in 2023/24 means they’re closer to the bottom four on the ladder than the top.



The All Blacks Sevens claimed bronze in Dubai and silver in Vancouver, but the Kiwis have also failed to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals twice in five events to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without the likes of Leroy Carter, Akuila Rokolisoa and Tim Mikkelson this weekend, the New Zealanders are focused on an improved performance at the spiritual home of rugby sevens this weekend.

“We’re just trying to put everything into Hong Kong. That’s our goal,” Cook-Savage added. “I think every team’s goal is that. It comes down to who wants it the most so we’ll see.

“We’re missing a few key players but the young fellas and myself, (coach Tomasi Cama) has been giving us a lot of game time so he backs us and gives us the confidence to just play our game.”