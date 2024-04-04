Dragons RFC lock down 'outstanding age grade player'

Dragons RFC has confirmed wing Oli Andrew has signed a new contract with the club.

At just 20 years old, Andrew made his senior debut in a match against Glasgow Warriors in February. His rapid development within the sport has been recognized by the club with this latest contract agreement.

In addition to his club performances, Andrew has made a significant impact in the Indigo Group Premiership while playing for Newport RFC. There, he has scored an impressive 21 tries across 28 games, showcasing his scoring prowess and speed on the field. His rugby talent was evident even before his senior debut, having represented Wales at the Under-20s level.

During his tenure with the national team, he managed to score six tries in nine appearances.

Andrew’s contract renewal follows the recent re-signings of teammates Harri Ackerman, Joe Westwood, Morgan Lloyd, and Che Hope, all of whom have committed their immediate futures to Dragons RFC this week. Despite facing setbacks due to injuries, Head Coach Dai Flanagan praised Andrew’s potential.

“Oli has been unfortunate with injuries in recent times that have restricted his opportunities, but he is player who has huge potential.

“Oli was an outstanding age grade player who really produced some excellent performances for Wales Under-20s.

“He has an eye for the try line and is exceptionally quick, matching the likes of Rio Dyer and Ashton Hewitt.

“Oli’s target now is to get a consistent run of games under his belt and show he can develop into the player we know he can become over the duration of his new contract.”