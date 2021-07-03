All Blacks score 100 against Tonga as Will Jordan bags five tries
The All Blacks have trounced Tonga 102-0 in their season-opening test at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Running in 16 tries to nothing, livewire wing Will Jordan stole the show as he scored five tries of his own, equalling Jeff Wilson’s effort against Fiji in 1997 for the second-most tries ever scored by an All Black in a test match.
Halfback Brad Weber also scored a hat-trick of tries, while the All Blacks were able to blood all four of the debutants – Quinn Tupaea, George Bower, Ethan Blackadder and Finlay Christie – named in their match day squad.
– MORE TO COME
All Blacks 95 (Tries to Damian McKenzie, Dalton Papalii (2), Brad Weber (3), Will Jordan (5), Luke Jacobson, Richie Mo’unga, Rieko Ioane, Patrick Tuipulotu and George Bridge; 7 conversions to Mo’unga, 3 conversions to Beauden Barrett)
Tonga 0
