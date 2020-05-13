4:55am, 13 May 2020

Defeated election candidate Agustin Pichot has quit World Rugby following his loss to Bill Beaumont in the race to be chairman. The Argentine secured 23 of the available 51 votes, but he has now officially given up his council seat due to his frustrations with the stifled progress in the game.

In a message posted on the Argentina rugby union website, Pichot said: “I have decided not to continue as a UAR representative on the World Rugby council, nor as a member of the RWC board, nor as president of Americas Rugby. Needless to say, I am very grateful for the responsibility and trust that has been given to me during all this time.

“The only reason I have been a part of World Rugby to this day, and which in turn is the same one that has moved me to run for president, is the belief that World Rugby needs change.

“But my proposal, which I fervently believe in, has not been chosen, and that is why I choose to step aside. I cannot conceive of occupying a place just for the sake of occupying it.

“Although I will now be exclusively dedicated to family and personal matters, this does not mean that I am moving away from rugby. I will always contribute, from the place that touches me, to achieve a fairer and more equitable global rugby that we continue to take pride in participating in and being part of.”

In reply, the Argentine Rugby Union recognised and thanked Pichot for all his work and his long career as a representative of the country and the region of the Americas.