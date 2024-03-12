Adam Beard calls on Wales to stand and be counted
Adam Beard says there can be no “ifs or buts” for Wales when it comes to dealing with the pressure of a Guinness Six Nations wooden-spoon showdown against Italy.
Wales are one defeat away from their worst Six Nations campaign in terms of results since 2003, when they lost all five games.
Narrow reversals against Scotland and England were followed by more comprehensive setbacks at the hands of Ireland and France, leaving Wales four points adrift at the basement.
And they will face an Italy team next Saturday buoyed by a stirring victory over Scotland, which underlined impressive strides being made under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada.
Beard was part of Six Nations title-winning teams in 2019 – when Wales also secured a Grand Slam – and 2021, but he now finds himself trying to help his country stave off receiving the tournament’s most unwanted tag.
“We’ve got to deal with it, there are no ifs or buts now,” said Beard.
“We have got to deal with it, and we’ve got to deal with it pretty quickly. Hopefully, when it comes to it, we will be right on point and we will deal with that pressure well and get the win.
“It’s huge. There is nothing we can do but win that game, otherwise you know what is going to happen.
“It is a must-win game, so we are going to be hungry and willing to go to the well for 80 minutes.”
Italy’s win against Scotland was their first Six Nations success on home soil for 11 years, while they head to Cardiff having triumphed there two years ago thanks to Edoardo Padovani’s try that Paolo Garbisi converted with the game’s final kick.
Away from the Test arena, further improvement has been underlined by leading Italian team Benetton’s bid to reach the United Rugby Championship title-play-offs, having lost only three league games this season.
And Beard added: “It was an unbelievable win for them (against Scotland), and they are probably going to be on a massive high coming to the Principality Stadium.
“Over the last (number of) years I have played against them, it has been a tough Test match every single time.
“Their game-management, how structured they are – it is not a loose game from them any more – and they have got exciting players.
“They have got a very good team on paper and they are putting in some good performances, and we have got to be on point to get the win.
“Hopefully, everyone who is watching Welsh rugby can see that (while) we haven’t got a win yet, there are lots of positives that have come out of these games and we are not far off being an unbelievable side.
“We like to pride ourselves on being a tough team to beat. We want to get those results and we want them now.
“We are not happy with just being a young side getting good exposure, we do want to get those wins now. International rugby is about winning, so it would be nice to put in an 80-minute performance next Saturday.
“Look, we can’t put too much pressure on ourselves because sometimes that goes the other way then, and it might spiral backwards.
“If we get our stuff right and put in that 80-minute performance, I have no doubt this squad will get the win.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Wilson and Kirwan are probably the last people Razor would take note of when it came to selection. Either way, under his system the overrated Leon MacDonald is unfortunately the back three selector, so you can expect the Beauden at 15 love affair to continue.1 Go to comments
Ben Earl’s personality comes across in the way he plays and interviews and I love it! Suck it up, Clive.10 Go to comments
Aus needs to bow its head in shame…Wallaby rennaisance never1 Go to comments
Unfortunately for LRZ, he’s not trying out for a technical position like kicker. He’ll be trying for a place as a running back. Has anyone seen the running backs the US produces? Half of them, at some point, would have been lethal track stars. If this doesn’t pan out my advice to LRZ would be to go home asap and become the rugby star you had the potential and skill to become.1 Go to comments
The irish pundits are hilarious. The worst thing in the world was english or AB or saffa “arrogance” for them but now they double down and are so much more insufferable, and they don't even have the results to back the cheques they write, WC results lol.31 Go to comments
Quarterfinal39 Go to comments
In my view, the best option was ball back to Lowe and a kick into the England 22. At worst first tackle is made in their half near half way…that is if they run it back. If they kick high and contestable, that at worst is short of the Ireland 10 m line. Murray is an ageing star player of yesteryear, and I would be playing Craig Casey by now, off the bench. His pass is the best of any of Ireland’s top three in the position, and he is a very good all round player. His size compared to murray is of low significance.3 Go to comments
Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯1 Go to comments
Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.10 Go to comments
well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.64 Go to comments
As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.1 Go to comments
Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer6 Go to comments
Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games6 Go to comments
Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀10 Go to comments
We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck11 Go to comments
Great news for English rugby… NOT!1 Go to comments
He will be at home thursday morning.3 Go to comments
‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’11 Go to comments
8-0 bench split…4 Go to comments
Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…7 Go to comments