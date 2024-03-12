Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
07:00
Friday
15:00
U20
Friday
15:30
U20
Friday
16:00
U20
Friday
23:35
Six Nations

Adam Beard calls on Wales to stand and be counted

By PA
Dublin , Ireland - 24 February 2024; Adam Beard of Wales during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Adam Beard says there can be no “ifs or buts” for Wales when it comes to dealing with the pressure of a Guinness Six Nations wooden-spoon showdown against Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales are one defeat away from their worst Six Nations campaign in terms of results since 2003, when they lost all five games.

Narrow reversals against Scotland and England were followed by more comprehensive setbacks at the hands of Ireland and France, leaving Wales four points adrift at the basement.

Related

'It’s sink or swim, really' - Joe Roberts upbeat despite testing rebuilding phase

Wales head into next Saturday’s Cardiff finale against Italy after suffering four successive defeats in this season’s tournament.

Read Now

And they will face an Italy team next Saturday buoyed by a stirring victory over Scotland, which underlined impressive strides being made under new head coach Gonzalo Quesada.

Beard was part of Six Nations title-winning teams in 2019 – when Wales also secured a Grand Slam – and 2021, but he now finds himself trying to help his country stave off receiving the tournament’s most unwanted tag.

“We’ve got to deal with it, there are no ifs or buts now,” said Beard.

“We have got to deal with it, and we’ve got to deal with it pretty quickly. Hopefully, when it comes to it, we will be right on point and we will deal with that pressure well and get the win.

“It’s huge. There is nothing we can do but win that game, otherwise you know what is going to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a must-win game, so we are going to be hungry and willing to go to the well for 80 minutes.”

Italy’s win against Scotland was their first Six Nations success on home soil for 11 years, while they head to Cardiff having triumphed there two years ago thanks to Edoardo Padovani’s try that Paolo Garbisi converted with the game’s final kick.

Away from the Test arena, further improvement has been underlined by leading Italian team Benetton’s bid to reach the United Rugby Championship title-play-offs, having lost only three league games this season.

And Beard added: “It was an unbelievable win for them (against Scotland), and they are probably going to be on a massive high coming to the Principality Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the last (number of) years I have played against them, it has been a tough Test match every single time.

“Their game-management, how structured they are – it is not a loose game from them any more – and they have got exciting players.

“They have got a very good team on paper and they are putting in some good performances, and we have got to be on point to get the win.

“Hopefully, everyone who is watching Welsh rugby can see that (while) we haven’t got a win yet, there are lots of positives that have come out of these games and we are not far off being an unbelievable side.

“We like to pride ourselves on being a tough team to beat. We want to get those results and we want them now.

“We are not happy with just being a young side getting good exposure, we do want to get those wins now. International rugby is about winning, so it would be nice to put in an 80-minute performance next Saturday.

“Look, we can’t put too much pressure on ourselves because sometimes that goes the other way then, and it might spiral backwards.

“If we get our stuff right and put in that 80-minute performance, I have no doubt this squad will get the win.”

Six Nations Six Nations
Six Nations Greatest XV
Brian O'Driscoll
Brian O'Driscoll
See all players and vote
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

5

Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

6

Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

7

Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

8

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Steve Borthwick finally has a performance and result to build upon as Twickenham erupts, but it must not be a one-off

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jasyn 9 minutes ago
Fullback Love: 'He is the number 15 for the All Blacks right now'

Wilson and Kirwan are probably the last people Razor would take note of when it came to selection. Either way, under his system the overrated Leon MacDonald is unfortunately the back three selector, so you can expect the Beauden at 15 love affair to continue.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Ben Earl’s personality comes across in the way he plays and interviews and I love it! Suck it up, Clive.

10 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Italy make historic leap in world rankings ahead of crunch Wales clash

Aus needs to bow its head in shame…Wallaby rennaisance never

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Irish-born Green Bay Packers ace’s advice for NFL hopeful Louis Rees-Zammit

Unfortunately for LRZ, he’s not trying out for a technical position like kicker. He’ll be trying for a place as a running back. Has anyone seen the running backs the US produces? Half of them, at some point, would have been lethal track stars. If this doesn’t pan out my advice to LRZ would be to go home asap and become the rugby star you had the potential and skill to become.

1 Go to comments
L
Liam 7 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

The irish pundits are hilarious. The worst thing in the world was english or AB or saffa “arrogance” for them but now they double down and are so much more insufferable, and they don't even have the results to back the cheques they write, WC results lol.

31 Go to comments
L
Liam 7 hours ago
Should England receive medals for beating Ireland

Quarterfinal

39 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 7 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

In my view, the best option was ball back to Lowe and a kick into the England 22. At worst first tackle is made in their half near half way…that is if they run it back. If they kick high and contestable, that at worst is short of the Ireland 10 m line. Murray is an ageing star player of yesteryear, and I would be playing Craig Casey by now, off the bench. His pass is the best of any of Ireland’s top three in the position, and he is a very good all round player. His size compared to murray is of low significance.

3 Go to comments
J
Jay 11 hours ago
Chiefs vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Soko Na Druaaa!!🛶🔥🇫🇯

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 11 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Alas, Sir Clive has become a broken record. I remember him being spikey with the press, and indeed, downright offensive about his employer. The words pot and kettle spring to mind.

10 Go to comments
R
Rugby 14 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

well done Nic, England could very well win the 6 nations. Great thoughts about the upset over Ireland. Felix was key I think. Against the bokke in RWC, when they were ahead in that raining game, they should have clipped through one or 2 more drop goal attempts ( as they did v the Pumas). that would have been the game. they chose to defend. they could have won that game.

64 Go to comments
H
Hector 15 hours ago
Hamish Watson one of three released by Scotland after Italy loss

As spectators we can only generally go on what we see on the pitch - we aren’t privvy to what goes on at training camp. That said, not using Watson this year has surprised me given his performances for Edinburgh recently. Ritchie and Darge, fantastic players though they are, just haven’t fired in this championship and I wonder if the inclusion of Watson might have helped steady the ship a bit on Saturday past.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 15 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Correct. Twickie doubleheader w Fiji vs Babas. Good value at Twickenham. Never thought I'd say that. Spend savings on beer

6 Go to comments
J
Jon 15 hours ago
Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

Not much to do in Durbs or Pretoria. Should be good games

6 Go to comments
J
Jerry 15 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Seems like the players aren't the only ones sensitive about criticism 😀

10 Go to comments
B
Bosco 15 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

We would not have lost if our most experienced player and Captain had not got himself sent off for his stupid and deliberate foul in the ruck

11 Go to comments
N
Neale 15 hours ago
Harlequins' last ditch bid to gazump Leicester for Izaia Perese

Great news for English rugby… NOT!

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 15 hours ago
France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

He will be at home thursday morning.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 16 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

‘why didn't you play me son?’. ‘because I wanted to win.’

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 16 hours ago
Dr Rassie Erasmus? Springboks guru honoured in SA

8-0 bench split…

4 Go to comments
C
Coach 16 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'

Last NINE Games played by Ireland who won 7 out of 9. Strangely South Africa have won 8 out of 9. Weird this stat…

7 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory' Mick Cleary: 'What England were missing was what they produced big time on Saturday – a statement victory'
Search