4:18am, 05 February 2021

Scotland are desperate to end one of the most extraordinary barren spells in world rugby when they seek a first victory over England at Twickenham since 1983.

The rivals clash in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match and here the PA news agency recalls 12 facts and events from around the time when the Scots last toppled the Auld Enemy at their London stronghold.

* Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister.

* A pint of beer cost 62p.

* Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ was top of the UK charts.

* Larry Holmes was WBC heavyweight champion.

* The average UK property price was £23,335.

* Sega and Nintendo released their first video game systems.

* ‘Gandhi’ swept the board at the Oscars.

* British police series ‘The Bill’ aired for the first time.

* A loaf of bread cost 28p.

* ‘Octopussy’, the 13th James Bond film, was released in cinemas.

* The Brink’s-Mat robbery was staged at Heathrow.

* Wearing a seatbelt became mandatory for UK drivers.