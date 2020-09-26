7:54am, 26 September 2020

Young Wellington hooker Tyrone Thompson scored a wonderful 50-metre try in the Mitre 10 Cup against Bay of Plenty on Friday.

Thompson combined with his open side flanker to pull off a clever lineout play on the halfway line and broke clear of the defence.

The front-rower charged down the touchline and threw a lovely dummy to beat the first defender, leaving nothing between him and the try line at the Sky Stadium.

Two Bay of Plenty defenders desperately tried to bring down the big man but Thompson showed enough pace and power to score in the corner on his debut.

The Wellington Lions ran out convincing 32 – 10 victors over Bay of Plenty in their first Mitre 10 Cup clash at Sky Stadium this year.

Thompson became a regular for the Wellington U19s and was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools. While he didn’t get capped in Super Aotearoa in 2020 he was involved with the Hurricanes and judging by his debut in Wellington’s 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season, he has a bright future ahead.

He has an identical twin brother, Leo, who plays at centre.

