Six Nations

Comment le fils d’un international australien a pu se retrouver à jouer pour l’Italie

Par Willy Billiard
(Photo by Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

L’ailier des Harlequins Louis Lynagh a été appelé dans l’équipe d’Italie de Gonzalo Quesada cette semaine, alors que les Italiens se préparent à affronter la France à Lille dans le cadre de la troisième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations dimanche 25 février.

Le transfert du joueur de 23 ans de la Gallagher Premiership à Benetton à la fin de la saison a été confirmé cette semaine, après avoir été annoncé par RugbyPass, l’ailier ayant l’ambition de jouer pour les Azzurri.

Ces plans se sont déjà concrétisés plus rapidement que prévu, avec une convocation en équipe nationale annoncée avant une semaine de repos dans le Tournoi.

Né à Trévise, d’une mère italienne

Fils de la légende australienne Michael Lynagh, Louis est né en 2000 en Italie, à Trévise, d’une mère italienne. Demi d’ouverture aux 72 sélections et âgé de 60 ans aujourd’hui, Michael Lynagh avait joué à Trévise en 1995-1996 avant d’aller finir sa carrière aux Saracens.

Les liens avec l’Italie sont très forts dans la famille puisque outre Louis, le deuxième fils, Tom, est lui aussi né en Italie (2003). Comme son père par le passé, Tom joue actuellement pour les Reds à Brisbane au poste de demi d’ouverture.

Louis peut également être sélectionnable avec l’Angleterre

Le fils le plus âgé, Louis, est également sélectionnable pour l’Angleterre, qu’il a représentée avec les U20, et a même été appelé dans l’équipe d’Angleterre d’Eddie Jones.

Louis Lynagh a suivi les traces de son futur coéquipier de Benetton, et peut-être d’Italie, Paolo Odogwu, qui a également choisi de poursuivre une carrière internationale avec l’Italie après avoir participé à des stages en Angleterre. Odogwu a fait ses débuts avec l’Italie l’année dernière avant de faire partie de la sélection pour la Coupe du monde, mais il a manqué le Tournoi des Six Nations en raison d’une blessure au talon d’Achille.

Le bon moment pour partir

Après l’annonce de son départ des Harlequins cette semaine, Lynagh a déclaré : « La décision de quitter le club de mon enfance a été difficile à prendre, mais je pense que le moment est venu de relever un nouveau défi en Italie.

« J’ai adoré mon temps aux Quins et je me suis fait des amis pour la vie, en travaillant avec certains des meilleurs joueurs, entraîneurs et staff, et en atteignant le succès ultime de la Premiership en 2021.

« Je voudrais remercier tous les fans des Quins qui m’ont soutenu tout au long de ma carrière, ça a été incroyable de jouer dans un Stoop plein à craquer chaque semaine, et j’ai hâte que notre saison se termine en beauté. »

Un contrat de deux ans, renouvelable

Billy Millard, directeur des Harlequins, a ajouté : « C’est un plaisir de travailler avec Louis et nous avons été fiers de le voir évoluer de notre académie à l’équipe première. Il a incontestablement vécu de grands moments au cours de sa courte carrière jusqu’à présent et est une figure populaire au sein du club.

« Sa saison 2020/21, en particulier, a mis en évidence ses qualités et sa capacité à marquer des essais. Nous avons hâte de voir sa carrière se développer à Benetton et potentiellement en Italie. Nous lui souhaitons le meilleur pour la suite de sa carrière en Italie. »

Louis Lynagh a signé un contrat de deux ans avec Benetton, avec une option de prolongation jusqu’en 2027. Il arrivera officiellement dans son nouveau club avant la saison 2024-2025.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
2
2
0
0
10
2
England
2
2
0
0
8
3
Scotland
2
1
1
0
5
4
France
2
1
1
0
4
5
Wales
2
0
2
0
3
6
Italy
2
0
2
0
1
