Comment le fils d’un international australien a pu se retrouver à jouer pour l’Italie

FEATURE Why Ireland haven't felt the loss of 'irreplaceable' Johnny Sexton Jack Crowley's seamless ascent to the number 10 jersey has assuaged the great man's retirement.

FEATURE Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick? Josh Lord could be the answer as New Zealand seek to replace lock legends Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.