VIDEO - Chasing the Sun 2 : retour sur l’épopée des Springboks

Ce documentaire en cinq parties est la suite de Chasing the Sun, l’histoire maintes fois primée du parcours des Springboks pour remporter la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2019.

La suite pousse une fois de plus la porte du vestiaire pour donner une perspective unique sur la campagne de conquête du titre, malgré le fait que les Springboks aient eu à faire face au parcours le plus difficile jamais réalisé par une équipe championne.

Les Boks ont enregistré des victoires d’un point dans trois matchs à élimination directe de suite, ce qui les a obligés à se surpasser plus que jamais, jusqu’à la victoire sur la Nouvelle-Zélande qui leur a permis de devenir les premiers quadruples vainqueurs de la compétition.

Chasing the Sun 2 ne se limite pas au rugby, mais touche le cœur de tous les Sud-Africains et, à l’instar des Springboks champions du monde, donne de l’espoir et de l’inspiration à un pays qui doit souvent triompher contre vents et marées.

« Le peuple sud-africain a été une véritable source de motivation pour nous pendant la Coupe du monde et nous avons vraiment joué pour lui », estime l’entraîneur principal des Springboks, Rassie Erasmus.

« Ce documentaire est une façon de rendre à l’Afrique du Sud ce qu’elle nous a donné en partageant notre expérience de l’intérieur, avec toutes ses imperfections. »

Le documentaire est une coproduction entre SuperSport et SA Rugby et raconte une histoire de fierté et de passion, de diversité et de détermination, d’espoir et d’humilité, et finalement de résilience et de persévérance.

« Les Springboks nous ont beaucoup appris sur nous-mêmes en tant que Sud-Africains, sur notre capacité à croire en nous malgré les obstacles et sur ce que nous pouvons accomplir lorsque nous sommes vraiment plus forts ensemble », appuie de son côté Rendani Ramovha, directeur général de SuperSport, le co-producteur.

« Nous sommes incroyablement fiers de pouvoir faire vivre les coulisses à nos téléspectateurs sud-africains passionnés.

« Si vous pensiez que Chasing the Sun était une source d’inspiration, Chasing the Sun 2 vous fera vivre l’ascenseur émotionnel, qui aboutissent à l’une des plus grandes victoires de l’histoire, contre notre plus grand adversaire au rugby : les All Blacks. »

Après Whistleblowers, le documentaire de World Rugby sur les arbitres à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, et The wallabies : Inside Rugby World Cup 2023 à partir du 22 février sur Stan (Australie), Chasing the Sun 2 est le troisième grand documentaire sur la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 qui a battu tous les records d’audience jamais réalisés.

Chasing the Sun 2 sera diffusé sur M-Net (DStv chaîne 101) et sur SuperSport Grandstand (DStv chaîne 201) le dimanche 24 mars 2024.