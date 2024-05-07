Antoine Dupont se confie à RugbyPassTV
C’est assez inédit. Antoine Dupont a accepté l’interview proposé par Johnnie Beattie sur RugbyPassTV et répond, en anglais s’il vous plait, aux questions de son ancien coéquipier à Castres (entre 2014 et 2016).
Si l’ancien international écossais, qui a joué huit ans en Top 14 (Montpellier, Castres, Bayonne), a lancé les échanges dans un excellent français, il a vite switché vers sa langue natale, sous le regard approbateur et néanmoins un peu inquiet du N.9 des Bleus et de Toulouse.
Mais chez “Super Dupont”, l’échec n’existe pas. Il s’en est donc bien sorti. Ses débuts dans le rugby, son amour du Stade Toulousain, le Sevens, la mode… Les deux anciens compères ont ratissé large et évoqué tous les sujets. RugbyPass vous livre une version condensée de cette interview, que vous pouvez retrouver en intégralité en cliquant sur le lien suivant.
- Sur ses débuts au rugby
« Je crois que j’ai tenu mon premier ballon avant même de faire mes premiers pas. Il y a quelques photos de moi bébé, j’ai déjà un ballon des les mains. J’ai commencé très tôt. »
« Le rugby, c’est comme une religion dans le Sud Ouest de la France. Chaque village possède son propre terrain, et le club est une composante importante de la vie du village. »
- Sur le Stade Toulousain
« J’allais voir les matchs avec mon oncle qui était un grand fan. J’ai commencé à supporter le Stade Toulousain à six ou sept ans quand j’ai commencé à venir au stade. Je portais les maillots de [Frédéric] Michalak et [Clément] Poitrenaud, qui aujourd’hui est mon entraîneur. Donc c’est un rêve qui s’est réalisé pour moi. »
- Sur son expérience au Sevens
« C’était prévu avant même la Coupe du Monde, ça remonte à environ un an et demi. Une saison de Top 14 et de test matchs, c’est très fatigant. J’avais besoin de quelque chose de nouveau, mais sans changer de club, en gardant la possibilité d’enfiler le maillot de l’équipe de France. Ça m’a permis de retrouver de la fraîcheur mentale.
« L’opportunité de disputer les Jeux Olympiques avec l’équipe de Sevens s’est présentée. J’ai vraiment senti que cette équipe avait le potentiel de gagner quelque chose aux JO, c’est ce qui m’a motivé à relever le défi. Performer sur le circuit de Sevens, c’était un gros défi pour moi car le niveau est incroyablement élevé. »
- Sur sa passion pour la mode
« Maintenant, j’aime ça. J’ai découvert ce monde en arrivant à Toulouse. Dans les vestiaires j’ai vu des gars arborer des tenues assez surprenantes parfois (rires). J’ai eu l’occasion d’assister à des défilés de mode, et ça m’intéresse toujours de découvrir d’autres domaines, hors du terrain [il est notamment ambassadeur Louis Vuitton, ndlr).
« Mon idée, c’est d’amener le rugby au-delà du cercle des supporteurs car dans le Nord de la France par exemple, c’est un sport bien moins connu. »
- Sur la pression qui semble couler sur lui
« La pression, je l’ai tout le temps mais j’en ai l’habitude maintenant. Je suis très exigeant avec moi-même, donc la pression extérieure n’est pas plus forte que la pression que je me mets tout seul. J’essaie juste d’être le meilleur possible sur le terrain, et je n’accorde pas d’importance aux commentaires. »
- Sur l’histoire entre Toulouse et la Champions Cup
« Tu le ressens quand tu t’engages avec le Stade Toulousain. Quand les premiers matchs européens arrivent, tu sens l’engouement monter auprès des supporteurs et que c’est un objectif important pour le club, le staff et les joueurs. »
- Sur la 6e Champions Cup à aller chercher face au Leinster, le 25 mai prochain
« Toute l’équipe connait son potentiel, mais s’il n’y a pas de titre au bout, le potentiel ne sert à rien. C’est un club particulier pour chaque joueur qui en fait partie, et on a tous envie de laisser notre nom inscrit dans l’histoire du club. »
Retrouvez l’interview exclusive d’Antoine Dupont sur RugbyPassTV
