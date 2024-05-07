Les joueuses de l’équipe de France peuvent-elles jouer à l’étranger ?

Elisa Riffonneau est la seule – du moins pour l’instant. La talonneuse internationale (20 ans, 10 sélections), est la seule membre du XV de France féminin à évoluer dans un club étranger, en l’occurrence aux Ealing Trailfinders, dans le Premiership Women’s Rugby, la première division anglaise (le club est d’ailleurs classé 6e (sur neuf équipes).

« Je suis à Sciences-Po et en troisième année on est obligé de partir à l’étranger », raconte-t-elle. « Au début je ne savais pas trop si j’allais partir ou faire une année de césure et finalement, en discutant avec le staff et Sciences-Po, j’ai décidé de partir en Angleterre. C’est une occasion pour moi de voir le rugby Outre-Manche et voir comment ça se passait. »

Selon elle, la différence entre la préparation en France et en Angleterre n’est pas si différente. « On s’entraine le soir trois fois par semaine et on joue le week-end. En termes d’entrainement, le volume n’est pas vraiment différent », affirme-t-elle.

Un match par week-end sur RugbyPass TV

La seule grosse différence en réalité est la diffusion d’un match du week-end à la télévision et singulièrement sur RugbyPassTV.

« C’est plutôt cool parce qu’il y a beaucoup de monde qui vient et c’est beaucoup regardé », dit-elle. « Ça met en valeur notre championnat, même si ce n’est qu’un match par week-end. Mais c’est déjà très bien et on est très contentes. Ça ne change pas grand-chose dans la façon dont on va jouer, mais ça a une grande influence sur la promotion du rugby féminin. »

Paradoxalement, passer à l’étranger n’est pas fréquent – même si Gaëlle Mignot, l’actuelle sélectionneure, l’a fait en son temps, à Richmond (2017-2018) – alors que l’inverse est plus fréquent.

« Avant le Covid on avait une Canadienne à Toulouse, une Hollandaise, une Anglaise, et là on a une joueuse espagnole », raconte à RugbyPass la trois-quarts centre Maëlle Filoppon (25 sélections) qui, elle-même, n’est pas intéressée par une carrière à l’étranger.

La réforme de Elite 1 très attendue

« Pas pour l’instant car j’évolue dans un club avec des entraîneurs fantastiques, la question ne se pose pas », assure-t-elle. « Normalement la saison prochaine le championnat (Elite 1, ndlr) évolue dans un sens positif. »

Pourtant, la règle d’éligibilité au XV de France n’est pas contraignante. « Il n’y a pas de règle, juste une histoire de contrat », indique France Rugby à RugbyPass. « Les joueuses ne peuvent pas cumuler contrat avec la FFR et contrat avec un club pro. Légalement, ce n’est pas possible.

« Donc Elisa Riffonneau a résilié son contrat avec la FFR pour aller jouer en Angleterre. Mais elle est toujours sélectionnée avec le XV de France. »

Alors que le championnat national féminin anglais est présenté à juste titre comme le meilleur de l’hémisphère nord, la FFR doit-elle redouter une fuite des joueuses en quête d’une nouvelle expérience ?

La refonte complète de Elite 1 s’annonce plus que jamais très attendue pour la saison prochaine pour ne pas voir une telle situation se produire.

