Sevens

On connait les poules pour la Grande Finale du circuit à Madrid

Par Willy Billiard
Matteo Graziano #4 (2L) et Tobias Wade #10 de l'Argentine célèbrent après la victoire du match de barrage pour la 5e place contre l'Afrique du Sud lors de la troisième journée de la HSBC SVNS 2024 Singapour au National Stadium le 05 mai 2024 à Singapour. L'Argentine a remporté la saison du SVNS grâce à cette victoire. (Photo par Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Le tirage au sort des poules masculines et féminines pour la Grande Finale du HSBC SVNS 2024 à Madrid a été effectué. Bien que l’Argentine et la Nouvelle-Zélande aient remporté le titre à Singapour le week-end dernier, rien n’assure que ces équipes répéteront leur succès lors de la dernière étape à Madrid du 31 mai au 2 juin.

Les équipes gagnantes du Championnat HSBC SVNS 2024 seront couronnées début juin, incitant les 16 équipes qualifiées à rivaliser pour le titre dans la capitale espagnole.

Tournoi féminin : la France face à l’Australie

Les Black Ferns Sevens de Nouvelle-Zélande, en tête du classement du circuit, affronteront les États-Unis, le Canada et la Grande-Bretagne dans la poule A du tournoi féminin. Les États-Unis et le Canada se sont rencontrés à six reprises cette saison, avec trois victoires chacun.

Dans la poule B, l’Australie affrontera la France, les Fidji et l’Irlande, cette dernière ayant remporté le titre à Perth.

Tournoi masculin : la France face à l’Argentine

Pour les hommes, l’Argentine, tête de série, se retrouve dans la poule A avec l’Australie, la France et la Grande-Bretagne. La poule B opposera la Nouvelle-Zélande à l’Irlande, aux Fidji et à l’Afrique du Sud.

Tournoi de promotion-relégation

Les équipes lutent également pour éviter la relégation, avec les États-Unis, l’Espagne, les Samoa et le Canada pour les hommes, et le Japon, le Brésil, l’Afrique du Sud et l’Espagne pour les femmes qui tenteront de sauver leur peau sur le HSBC SVNS l’année prochaine.

Mais en face, les équipes du Sevens Challenger comptent bien sur leur chance de monter d’un échelon.

Les dernières équipes devant composer les poules de ce tournoi seront confirmées à l’issue du troisième tour du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024.

Le tournoi féminin se déroulera à Cracovie, en Pologne, tandis que le Sevens Challenger masculin aura lieu à Munich, en Allemagne.

Assistez au sacre des champions du HSBC SVNS à Madrid, du 31 mai au 2 juin. Billets à partir de 10 € en vente ici.

