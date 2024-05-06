41 - 12
Salaire, transfert : combien va débourser Toulon pour Frisch ?

Par Neil Fissler
Antoine Frisch devrait troquer le rouge du Munster pour le rouge du RCT (Photo By Shaun Roy/Sportsfile via Getty Images).

Pour le moment, personne n’a confirmé l’information officiellement, même si elle ne fait guère de doute. Ni le Munster, son club actuel, ni le RC Toulon, son probable futur club, n’ont communiqué sur l’avenir d’Antoine Frisch.

Le trois-quarts centre franco-irlandais (également éligible pour jouer pour l’Angleterre), découvert par le grand public quand il a été convoqué par Fabien Galthié pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations – sans jouer – va s’engager quatre ans avec le club varois.

Le club de la Rade, qui a doublé notamment Montpellier ou La Rochelle pour faire venir Frisch, a convaincu le Munster de lâcher son joueur au terme d’âpres négociations.

Pour ce faire, les dirigeants toulonnais ont accepté de signer un chèque de 300 000 euros pour libérer Frisch de sa dernière année de contrat avec la province irlandaise.

Quand au joueur, 27 ans, il va opérer une jolie bascule financière. Dans le Var, il touchera environ 28 000 euros par mois. Près du triple de son salaire actuel.

Antoine Frisch voit ainsi sa carrière boostée d’une manière assez inattendue. Le joueur est passé par les échelons inférieurs, voire semi-amateurs, en jouant pour Tarbes, Massy et Rouen. En 2021, il s’envole pour Bristol, joue un an avec les Bears avant de rejoindre en 2022 le Munster, avec qui il s’était engagé trois ans.

Mais son avenir au sein de la franchise irlandaise était en suspens depuis qu’il avait répondu favorablement à l’appel de Fabien Galthié durant le dernier Six-Nations, même s’il n’avait pas disputé une seule minute de jeu.

Ce n’est que partie remise, Frisch ayant de grandes chances de participer à la tournée des Bleus en Argentine, en juillet. Deux test-matchs seront au programme, le 6 et le 13 juillet.

Depuis que Frisch était annoncé sur le départ direction le Top 14, Toulon a toujours fait partie des destinations privilégiées du joueur. Mais le RCT ne semblait pas disposer à s’aligner sur les demandes financières du Munster, jugées disproportionnées par rapport au salaire de Frisch.

Désormais, le Munster va se mettre en quête d’un remplacement au Français. Le club est en discussion avec les Tigers de Leicester pour faire venir Dan Kelly.

RugbyPass croit savoir que les Tigers pourraient exiger une part importante de l’indemnité touchée par le Munster pour Frisch avant de valider le départ de Kelly vers le United Rugby Championship.

Antoine Frisch tiraillé entre une sélection pour la France et l’Irlande

ANALYSIS

Andy Farrell ne lâche pas Antoine Frisch

Faf trop cher, Frisch pisté par le Top 14, Mercer de retour en France : les bruits et rumeurs de la semaine

EXCLUSIVE

Antoine Frisch a choisi la France

TRENDING
TRENDING Crusaders vs Reds takeaways: Halfpenny disappoints, the verdict on Havili at 10 Crusaders vs Reds takeaways
Search