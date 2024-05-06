Salaire, transfert : combien va débourser Toulon pour Frisch ?
Pour le moment, personne n’a confirmé l’information officiellement, même si elle ne fait guère de doute. Ni le Munster, son club actuel, ni le RC Toulon, son probable futur club, n’ont communiqué sur l’avenir d’Antoine Frisch.
Le trois-quarts centre franco-irlandais (également éligible pour jouer pour l’Angleterre), découvert par le grand public quand il a été convoqué par Fabien Galthié pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations – sans jouer – va s’engager quatre ans avec le club varois.
Le club de la Rade, qui a doublé notamment Montpellier ou La Rochelle pour faire venir Frisch, a convaincu le Munster de lâcher son joueur au terme d’âpres négociations.
Pour ce faire, les dirigeants toulonnais ont accepté de signer un chèque de 300 000 euros pour libérer Frisch de sa dernière année de contrat avec la province irlandaise.
Quand au joueur, 27 ans, il va opérer une jolie bascule financière. Dans le Var, il touchera environ 28 000 euros par mois. Près du triple de son salaire actuel.
Antoine Frisch voit ainsi sa carrière boostée d’une manière assez inattendue. Le joueur est passé par les échelons inférieurs, voire semi-amateurs, en jouant pour Tarbes, Massy et Rouen. En 2021, il s’envole pour Bristol, joue un an avec les Bears avant de rejoindre en 2022 le Munster, avec qui il s’était engagé trois ans.
Mais son avenir au sein de la franchise irlandaise était en suspens depuis qu’il avait répondu favorablement à l’appel de Fabien Galthié durant le dernier Six-Nations, même s’il n’avait pas disputé une seule minute de jeu.
Ce n’est que partie remise, Frisch ayant de grandes chances de participer à la tournée des Bleus en Argentine, en juillet. Deux test-matchs seront au programme, le 6 et le 13 juillet.
Depuis que Frisch était annoncé sur le départ direction le Top 14, Toulon a toujours fait partie des destinations privilégiées du joueur. Mais le RCT ne semblait pas disposer à s’aligner sur les demandes financières du Munster, jugées disproportionnées par rapport au salaire de Frisch.
Désormais, le Munster va se mettre en quête d’un remplacement au Français. Le club est en discussion avec les Tigers de Leicester pour faire venir Dan Kelly.
RugbyPass croit savoir que les Tigers pourraient exiger une part importante de l’indemnité touchée par le Munster pour Frisch avant de valider le départ de Kelly vers le United Rugby Championship.
La Coupe du monde de rugby féminin 2025 arrive en Angleterre. Inscrivez-vous maintenant ici pour être le premier informé des billets.
Comments on RugbyPass
The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍2 Go to comments
Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.6 Go to comments
Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.1 Go to comments
Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.1 Go to comments
Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋2 Go to comments
At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.4 Go to comments
The Black Ferns 7’s have been without Captain Sarah Hirini now since Dec 23 in Dubai where she suffered a bad ACL injury - hopefully she is on the road to recovery for Madrid and Paris. Now also have Tyler King and Shiray kaka on the Injured List but the Team still found a way to win in Singapore and claim the overall Title.1 Go to comments
Utter grub, hope he gets his leg broken. Shocking he is still playing after intentionally breaking quinn tupaeas knee4 Go to comments
Great to see NZ 7s teams finally coming into form and playing at the level that is expected of them.2 Go to comments
Chief Cheapshot on the market again.4 Go to comments
Crusaders went all in to buy Hotham and Kemara staight from Hamilton Boys. Then they picked up Reihana and Hohepa; all have been dropped for superstar Havili, who is a very good fullback, that’s it. Ennor and Goodhue were schoolboy stars too but went backwards at the Crusaders. Maybe they have finally decided to give another poach Levi Aumua the ball?13 Go to comments
Joe S has some talent to pick from. The Reds loosies look the best in Super? Aus might just give Razor a headache this year. Int. experience v Cantab greenhorn:) Should be fun.13 Go to comments
End to end play, “THE FANS” this game was entertainment of the best. The conditions added to the spectacle.1 Go to comments
Sorry to say, but sadly the sadas were just ordinary and havilli at 10 as an abs selection just won’t cut it. He’s better suited in the centre’s and is a victim of past charge down kicks, he’s too slow under pressure. There’s better talent further north and I don’t mean dmac however I believe razor will sort him out. A feature of his presents on the park is the fact that the guys will follow him.13 Go to comments
Marler was brilliant throughout both in the scrum and open play. His slap made virtually no contact with Ramos who milked it for a penalty when he could have been a decent sportsman and laughed it off, it was non-violent and shouldn't have been penalised. Smith failed repeatedly to kick when necessary and put up a couple of bombs into the TLS 22 that just handed back possession at key moments to the other side.3 Go to comments
Cros was outstanding and rightly awarded France TVs player of the match award. Mallia was brilliant as usual (the y is below the 6 on a UK keyboard and he deserves better than that). Level also seems to have been scored harshly as he walked the ball into touch under pressure from a Lynagh kick from well outside his own half which should never have led to a 50-22. Agree with BullShark that Dupont, while class at times, seemed to go missing for patches in the second half with props, hookers and wings frequently filling in at 9 as he couldn't get off the deck and up to the next ruck on time. A 7 by his standards at best, his kicking was also too long, too often. Kinghorn's overall contribution was worth well more than a five.6 Go to comments
The Harlequins team must be in minus figures. Did the reporter actually watch the game?6 Go to comments
How on earth did Walker escape a red card? Not dangerous? Dupont has his face in a mask earlier this season. Shocking decision. What is the point of TMOs? We had the Fassi ‘non-penalty try’ yesterday and now this.2 Go to comments
Could have been a different result but yet again French tv able to affect the result by not showing the very clear high shot on harlequin centre if this would have been on a French player would have been on screen at least five times3 Go to comments
Amazing. The losing team’s ratings are higher than the winning team’s. Mallia definitely didn’t deserve a y. What game were you watching? Should have got a w or an x. ADP hardly featured in that second half. At one point I wondered when he’d been subbed. Seems to me as if he gets an automatic 9 just for getting onto the team sheet.6 Go to comments