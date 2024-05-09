Le carton rouge de 20 minutes testé à partir du 1er juillet

World Rugby a décidé de tester le carton rouge de 20 minutes sur ses compétitions à partir du 1er juillet. Des essais seront conduits dans un cadre limité sur la Pacific Nations Cup, le Championnat du monde U20, le U20 Trophy et le WXV pour faire le point sur cette innovation déjà très controversée.

Fruit des débats lors du Shape of the Game du mois de février – forum rassemblant des arbitres, entraîneurs, administrateurs, joueurs et organisateurs de compétitions – cette nouvelle version simplifiée de la procédure de sanction par carton rouge pour le jeu élite vise, selon World Rugby, à « garantir la cohérence, la simplicité et à faciliter la compréhension pour les joueurs et les supporters, tout en préservant la santé des joueurs ».

Galthié vent debout contre le carton rouge de 20 minutes

Une semaine avant, le sélectionneur du XV de France Fabien Galthié s’insurgeait contre cette initiative dans les colonnes de L’Équipe.

« On a senti et on sent bien une divergence forte entre le Sud, favorable à cette réforme, et le Nord. Il y avait un désaccord total », racontait-il en relatant la qualité des échanges lors du forum. « Les arbitres ne se sont pas mouillés, j’ai le souvenir que Conrad Smith me semblait favorable, au contraire de l’Écossais John Jeffrey, clairement hostile. Moi, je suis contre le carton rouge de vingt minutes et je m’étais engagé pour le maintien du carton rouge définitif. »

Selon lui, le bon vieux carton rouge est essentiel. « Il faut que la menace soit là, qu’elle reste forte », martèle-t-il. « Si on va vers une menace intermédiaire, ce ne sera pas bon. Et ce ne sera pas cohérent avec tout ce qui est entrepris depuis quelques années et dont on peut observer l’efficacité.

« On nous a montré des données statistiques spectaculaires qui attestent de l’effet du carton rouge sur la dangerosité de notre sport, le nombre de commotions, de blessures graves. Quand on parle de ça, on s’adresse aussi bien au très haut niveau qu’à tout le rugby et en particulier aux jeunes. Tout ce qui se passe en haut se reproduit en bas. J’ajoute que l’introduction d’un carton rouge de vingt minutes va, me semble-t-il, complexifier la lecture de notre jeu. »

Des sanctions toujours fortes, selon World Rugby

Les données présentées par World Rugby montrent que le taux de récidive d’un joueur qui a écopé d’un carton rouge est faible ; de l’ordre de 5,7%. Pour la saison 2023-2024, la fédération internationale a également noté une diminution de 37% du recours aux formations de sensibilisation au plaquage, témoignant d’une baisse de la délivrance de cartons rouges.

Dans sa démonstration, World Rugby l’affirme : « Un carton rouge reste un carton rouge », avec une ambition : sanctionner le joueur fautif et non son équipe (sans “fausser” le match). Et c’est là le point le plus important.

En termes de sanction, un joueur se verra suspendu deux semaines automatiquement en cas de jeu déloyal (disons involontaire et imprudent) et de quatre semaines dans le cas d’un jeu déloyal aggravé (et donc volontaire).

« Aucune circonstance atténuante ne sera appliquée dans les scénarios de sanction automatique », prévient la fédération internationale.

Dix minutes en infériorité numérique pour un jaune, vingt pour un rouge

Sur le terrain, « les arbitres conservent le pouvoir d’accorder un carton rouge direct, tandis que le « Bunker » peut être sollicité pour les cas relevant du seuil du carton jaune », est-il précisé en fixant le cadre de l’essai sur les prochaines compétitions.

« Cependant, avec la nouvelle règle, après 20 minutes, l’équipe sanctionnée pourra remplacer le joueur exclu par l’un de ses remplaçants disponibles. Les joueurs expulsés pour jeu déloyal seront soumis à des interdictions prolongées dans le cadre d’une procédure de sanction automatique, sans possibilité de circonstances atténuantes sans un appel ».

Bill Beaumont, le président de World Rugby, l’assure : « Il est important de souligner qu’il s’agit d’un essai, et la possibilité de remplacer un joueur exclu par un carton rouge après 20 minutes est associée à des sanctions fermes et non modérées ».

Le carton rouge doit rester dissuasif

Selon lui, le jeu devrait y gagner en fluidité et le fait de faire entrer un remplaçant au bout de 20 minutes pourrait créer de l’incertitude dans la rencontre.

« Le processus de sanction hors du terrain restera très dissuasif pour les joueurs. Parallèlement, la formation sur la technique de plaquage en tant que composante de la performance sera renforcée », dit-il.

Galthié ne l’entend pas de cette oreille. « Avec Mickaël Campo (chercheur en psychologie et préparateur mental de l’équipe de France), on a étudié l’impact des actions : pénalités, cartons, turnovers… », détaille-t-il dans L’Équipe.

« Ce qui ressort des réponses des joueurs, c’est que le carton rouge est le marqueur le plus fort. Si votre équipe le reçoit, c’est une émotion très désagréable, très négative, qui se propage. Si c’est l’équipe adverse, ça te fait monter très haut, ça booste, ça renforce la croyance collective. »

Avant d’aller plus loin, les tests seront donc menés sur les U20, la Pacific Nations Cup et le rugby féminin dans les mois à venir. Une remontée d’expérience est attendue pour une nouvelle discussion lors de la prochaine réunion du Conseil de World Rugby en novembre.